#TheShowMustBePaused

.

.

.

The following is a statement issued by two executives of Atlantic Records – Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang – announcing an initiative called #TheShowMustBePaused, “in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard.”

.

___

.

In response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black citizens at the hands of police, #TheShowMustBePaused is an initiative created by two Black women in music in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard. We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives.

Tuesday, June 2nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week. Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can’t wait until Friday for change. It is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community.

The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profiled predominantly from Black art. Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations + their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black people accountable. To that end, it is the obligation of these entities to protect and empower the Black communities that have made them disproportionately wealthy in ways that are measurable and transparent.

This is not just a 24-hour initiative. We are and will be in this fight for the long haul. A plan of action will be announced.

We are tired and can’t change things alone. In the meantime, to our Black friends and family: please take the time for you and your mental health. To our allies, the time is now to have difficult conversations with family, friends and colleagues.

Please follow @pausetheshow on Twitter and @theshowmustbepaused on Instagram for updates and information.

Signed,

Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang

.

.

___

.

.

Watch Brandon Jackson of KDMR/Kansas City, talk about the initiative

.

.

As an example of the history of exploitation of African American musicians, Bessie Smith recorded over 160 songs for Columbia without ever receiving royalty payments, including from this 1929 recording of “Nobody Knows When You’re Down and Out”

.

.

..

Read an NPR report on this initiative

.

Read a Jerry Jazz Musician interview with Gerald Horne, author of Jazz and Justice: Racism and the Political Economy of the Music, in which historic exploitation of African American jazz musicians is part of the discussion

.

.

.