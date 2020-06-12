“Listening to Bill Evans, June 2020” — a poem by John Stupp

© Veryl Oakland

Bill Evans, Berkeley, California; April, 1969

Listening to Bill Evans, June 2020

First

the piano

by itself—

after months of darkness

after a Winter of clouds and wind

after discontent

after lies and lies explaining lies

and prayers

and ice

and rivers forgetting to flow

just sitting there under barges and towboats

just sitting there until God says

and the trees just standing there until God says

and the shrinking city just working there until God says

and the virus running down the hillsides without end until God says

then the sun—

after months of suffering

undresses in front of my window

shy as a colt

and asks for forgiveness

John Stupp’s third poetry collection Pawleys Island was published in 2017. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. A chapbook entitled When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic was published by Red Flag Poetry in January, 2020. (From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist). He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and can be reached via email at JStupp2@gmail.com.

Photo of Bill Evans is from Jazz in Available Light: Illuminating the Jazz Greats from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, by Veryl Oakland. The photo is published with the permission of Veryl Oakland.

Listen to Bill Evans play “Remembering the Rain,” from the 1978 album New Conversations

