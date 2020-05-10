Yotam Silberstein’s “Quarantine Duos”

The guitarist Yotam Silberstein and organist Brian Charette perform “Tadd’s Delight,” one of many “Quarantine Duos” the guitarist has produced during the time of isolation and social distancing

…..In a world turned upside down by COVID-19, musicians are having to find new ways to explore and communicate their creativity. Examples of it abound online, one of which was shared with me recently by my dear friend Martin Mueller, the retired Dean of the School of Jazz at the New School in New York, who pointed me to the work of one of his former students, the renowned guitarist Yotam Silberstein, who has begun what he calls “The Quaranitine Duos,” in which he invites “some of my favorite musicians to play online duos.” There are already 10 performances recorded, and many more are in the works.

…..There are several highlights in the series, one of which is his collaboration with organist Brain Charette on “Tadd’s Delight,” (available to view above) as well as the absolutely sublime “Choro Bandido” with the pianist André Mehmari, which can be viewed below. To read about the entire series and view all the duos, click here.

