photo by Daniel Arauz / CC BY 2.0 (adapted from color photo)
San Francisco; Feb. 2020
Standstill against Covid-19
Which to recue first:
The Human right or the human left?
No, neither
But the human heart
From every human center
To halt
To reflect
To reset
Humanity in the human middle
photo by Liu Yun
Yuan Changming grew up in a remote village, started to learn the English alphabet in Shanghai at age nineteen and published monographs on translation before leaving China. With a Canadian Ph.D in English, Yuan currently edits.Poetry Pacific with Allen Qing Yuan in Vancouver. Credits include ten Pushcart nominations, eight chapbooks (most recently East Idioms. (cyberwit.net) & publications in.Best of the Best Canadian Poetry.&.Best New Poems Online,.among 1689 other literary outlets across 45 countries.
Listen to Tony Scott play “Is Not All One,” from his 1964 album “Music for Zen Meditation”
One comments on ““Standstill against Covid-19” — a poem by Yuan Changming”
I love the brevity that said so much and deeply touched me.