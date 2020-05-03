“Standstill against Covid-19” — a poem by Yuan Changming

photo by Daniel Arauz / CC BY 2.0 (adapted from color photo)

San Francisco; Feb. 2020

Standstill against Covid-19

Which to recue first:

The Human right or the human left?

No, neither

But the human heart

From every human center

To halt

To reflect

To reset

Humanity in the human middle

___

photo by Liu Yun

Yuan Changming grew up in a remote village, started to learn the English alphabet in Shanghai at age nineteen and published monographs on translation before leaving China. With a Canadian Ph.D in English, Yuan currently edits.Poetry Pacific with Allen Qing Yuan in Vancouver. Credits include ten Pushcart nominations, eight chapbooks (most recently East Idioms. (cyberwit.net) & publications in.Best of the Best Canadian Poetry.&.Best New Poems Online,.among 1689 other literary outlets across 45 countries.

