“Moondog” — a poem by Robert Gibb

The 1969 self-titled Columbia album by Moondog (Louis Thomas Hardin)

___

Moondog

That massive blind face, rough hewn

As any one of Michelangelo’s Captives,

Fills the cover of his first Columbia LP.

White beard. Capped head.

The cloak a part of the costume he wore

As “the Viking of 6th Avenue,”

A street musician sentry to the acoustics

Of the streets. I happened upon him once

When I was in my teens running errands

For the Port of New York Authority.

Back in the mailroom they clued me in,

Although not one of them had a clue

When it came to the richness of the music

Toscanini had vouched for and Goodman.

Years after I’d fled Manhattan in 1966,

I picked up a copy of Moondog

Out of curiosity and was blown away

By the elements he’d set swinging

In “Symphonique #6 (Good for Goodie),”

The fatback-crackling of the bass clarinet

At the start of “Bird’s Lament,”

Contrapuntal now on the turntable

In my living room. Moondog at 52nd Street,

The sightseer’s destination, is there too,

And the decades patining the tracks:

Clicks, hiss, the notes distressed

By a series of blunt-tipped styluses.

The music’s richness survives all that,

His wealth of invention and instruments.

“We’re not poor,” I once told my sons.

“We just don’t have any money.”

You think the young, limousine’d Trump

Ever paid him the slightest heed?

___

Robert Gibb’s books include After, which won the 2016 Marsh Hawk Press Poetry Prize and Among Ruins, which won Notre Dame’s Sandeen Prize in Poetry for 2017. Other awards include a National Poetry Series title (The Origins of Evening), two NEA Fellowships, a Best American Poetry and a Pushcart Prize. A new book, Sightlines, has won the Prize Americana for Poetry 2019.

Listen to “Symphonique #6”

Listen to “Bird’s Lament”

.