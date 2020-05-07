Hubert Laws…Two poems

.

.

“Harvest Moon,” photo by C. E. Price / Public domain

.

.

Amazing Grace Played by Hubert Laws

The flute floats a legato stream of notes,

blood from the heart pouring in a lucent stream,

brilliant as a harvest moon filling the sky

with radiance such as the flutist releases

into the concert hall, notes carried on breath

prayerful and ecstatic, marrying a history

of wished for freedom and salvation

to the musician’s passionate merger

with his time where freedom is partial,

still in question, where he celebrates

beauty’s delicacy, while mourning life’s

imperfections that have lasted for oh so

many generations; the flute sails above

all that is imperfect, tracing musical lines

that are ineffably sublime, and all who listen

are carried through time, from slave ships

to the concert hall where Mr. Laws defines

beauty, loss, hope, and what might be, what

does not yet exist, but must exist; the flute’s

breath sails across concert hall and out into

night sky, steadily lifting toward harvest moon,

an elegant metaphor for beauty, for what could

be, what must be;.as flute embraces silence,

listeners are enwrapped in poignant reverie.

.

by Michael L. Newell

.

___

.

Laws on Flute / Pavane

hover with the hummingbird

between rock & cloud

feel the wing beats

the cacti blossoming

into silence

listen

.

by CJ Muchhala

.

.

___

.

.

Michael L. Newell lives on the Florida coast.

.

.

..

.

CJ Muchhala has absolutely no musical ability but a great deal of appreciation for and love of jazz and blues. She does, however, try to make music with words which have found their way into a number of journals, anthologies, and art/poetry exhibits.

.

.

.

Listen to Hubert Laws play “Amazing Grace” from the 1973 CTI album Morning Star

.

.

Listen to Hubert Laws play “Pavane,” from the 1971 CTI album The Rite of Spring

.

.

.