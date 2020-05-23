“Afterwards — For the Spring, 2020” — a poem by Alan Yount

.

.

photo Bret Stewart/Wikimedia Commons

.

.

Afterwards

…………………….For the Spring of 2020

.

…………………..“The World Breaks Everyone, And Afterwards,

……………………Many Are Stronger At The Broken Places.”

…………………………………………………………….– Ernest Hemingway.

.

many, many, years ago

…………I was in need

…………………..of some extra money.

I had decided

…………to sell my upright 1940’s

………………….. kay bass violin.

however

…………this april

…………………..I still have it:

and I always know …

…………how much

…………………..it still means to me.

…………*****

it is beyond compare

…………with the comfort

…………………..it gives.

just feeling the design

…………of the birds eye

…………………..maple neck …

and then again …

…………just lightly touching

…………………..the strings.

…………*****

there’s the deep strength of sound:

…………reassuring and resounding

…………………..from the perfectly placed bass notes.

this bass

…………has been

…………………..a lifelong friend:

I need this old bass

…………in these trying times

…………………..now more …than ever.

…………*****

.

.

___

.

.

Alan Yount, 72, has published poetry for over 50 years. His poems have appeared in WestWard Quarterly (featured poet for summer, 2018). Big Scream, Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society, and Waterways.

He has been in three anthologies: Passionate Hearts, Sunflowers.and Locomotives: Songs for Allen Ginsburg. Alan was one of 31 poets, along with Gary Snyder and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Also Chrysalis Reader.

Alan plays trumpet and has led his own dance band.

.

.

___

.

.

Listen to bassist Larry Grenadier play “Oceanic,” from his 2019 ECM album The Gleaners

.

.

.

.