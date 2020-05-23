“Afterwards — For the Spring, 2020” — a poem by Alan Yount

.
.
photo Bret Stewart/Wikimedia Commons
.
.
Afterwards
…………………….For the Spring of 2020
.
…………………..“The World Breaks Everyone, And Afterwards,
……………………Many Are Stronger At The Broken Places.”
…………………………………………………………….– Ernest Hemingway.
.
many, many, years ago
…………I was in need
…………………..of some extra money.
I had decided
…………to sell my upright 1940’s
………………….. kay bass violin.
however
…………this april
…………………..I still have it:
and I always know …
…………how much
…………………..it still means to me.
…………*****
it is beyond compare
…………with the comfort
…………………..it gives.
just feeling the design
…………of the birds eye
…………………..maple neck …
and then again …
…………just lightly touching
…………………..the strings.
…………*****
there’s the deep strength of sound:
…………reassuring and resounding
…………………..from the perfectly placed bass notes.
this bass
…………has been
…………………..a lifelong friend:
I need this old bass
…………in these trying times
…………………..now more …than ever.
…………*****
.
.
___
.
.
Alan Yount, 72, has published poetry for over 50 years. His poems have appeared in WestWard Quarterly (featured poet for summer, 2018). Big Scream, Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society, and Waterways.
He has been in three anthologies: Passionate Hearts, Sunflowers.and Locomotives: Songs for Allen Ginsburg. Alan was one of 31 poets, along with Gary Snyder and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Also Chrysalis Reader.
Alan plays trumpet and has led his own dance band.
.
.
___
.
.
Listen to bassist Larry Grenadier play “Oceanic,” from his 2019 ECM album The Gleaners
.
.
.
.