A Collection of Jazz Poetry — Spring, 2020 Edition

“Supposition” by Martel Chapman

“The world is never the same once a good poem has been added to it. A good poem helps to change the shape of the universe, helps to extend everyone’s knowledge of himself and the world around him.”

― Dylan Thomas

…..And, there are many good and often powerful poems within this collection, one that has the potential for changing the shape of a reader’s universe during an impossibly trying time, particularly if the reader has a love of music.

…..33 poets from all over the globe contribute 47 poems. Expect to read of love, loss, memoir, worship, freedom, heartbreak and hope – all collected here, in the heart of this unsettling spring.

…..I hope you enjoy…

…..Joe

(Featuring the art of Martel Chapman. All images within this collection are copyright Martel Chapman)

Realizing Jazz

Sitting alone in the dark room, listening to the records of Miles,

I feel the lilac flow all around me with some philosophical noise,

I feel the flow and I trust it, I see now—

to find time—

we are joyfully realizing, that with this intangible second of finding,

a freedom is coming away from somewhere. This somewhere it’s not

a place but us, if we are free—we are at home.

by David Dephy

making music

like the first rays

…………………….of sun

or the mist

…………..at moonrise

………………………..like writing on water

sometimes

………….a slow dissipation

other times

………….an end

abrupt

by CJ Muchhala

It Was All Sax

arms of night enveloped me

pure sax singing in my ears

heart and caressing my mind

jazz all night long slow jazz

hot jazz dancing jazz and jazz

that slumbered that raised

and lowered blood pressure

love incarnate sweeping me

through long hours of darkness

all was sax sax sax and more sax

when day arrived and all grew still

and silent I rose to face a day

where roses grew and blossomed

everywhere I went and music

whispered at the back of my mind

by Michael L. Newell

Monk sweeps in the window

Monk sweeps in the window

between the daffodils and marigolds.

I taste the night air of Spring, and

it tastes like a cool breath of Hackensack.

Memories of one I lost and loved

strangle me gently, cutting off oxygen,

but here when the dead pool of silence

has been crushed by a straight,

no chaser Thelonious breeze,

the world outside the window

opens its arms to embrace me,

and its ugly beauty

is my salvation.

…………………………………………..appeared in Pangolin Review, March 8, 2019

by R. Bremner

Early Morning Solitude

Out of the summer air mellow notes

nudge loose the memory—a Bolivian flute

heard first on the trail ahead,

then in the distance and around a bend,

next afloat from a peak over our heads

as we hiked in the hills outside La Paz.

I look around.

A solitary figure sits in a chair in a shady spot

on the bluff, a clarinet at his lips. If he shifts

his eyes from the music stand

he can gaze upon glittering Lake Michigan.

He fits into the Milwaukee landscape

like that Incan flutist was part of the Andes.

He plays Ellington.

……………………………………appeared on Your Daily Poem, September 15, 2012

by Phyllis Wax

“Ornithologis Dualis” by Martel Chapman

For a Long Time We had No Money

Just rusty cars

a Pinto

a Volkswagen

a Gremlin that fell apart on New Year’s Eve

a tiny apartment

frozen pipes

bad jobs

a stocking cap for pajamas

gas stove for heat

all the warmongers were gone

so there was no need for poetry

just jazz music—

for that I was grateful

for that I fell in love a thousand times

by John Stupp

Take Five, Ludwig

Both my parents played piano

from a fake book, with different styles.

His was showy, arpeggiated.

Her melodic runs beguiled.

They’d sing in time. Mom’s voice? Just dreadful—

comedic, really—but Dad could croon,

of course Sinatra and all the standards.

On holidays, their favorite tunes

filled the house along with family,

our table laden, an Old World feast.

They’d joke in friendly competition

Who plays better? I at least

could never decide and I was thrilled

each Christmas Eve to turn the page:

he’d riff a flashy festive intro,

her Silent Night would set the stage

for after-dinner caroling.

A glass of sherry. A Yuletide kiss.

My Hanon exercising fingers

yearned to feel their harmonic bliss.

Dad’s cluster chords! Mom’s tones and colors!

How I wished I could improvise

while drilling scales, a keyboard scholar.

In my training they saw the rise

to baby-granding middle class.

And while my polished bench attests

to Bach and Beethoven, how I miss

my parents’ joyful jazziness.

by Felicia Chernesky

So What

His taxi cruised down

6th Avenue.

The city’s quixotic pace

in harmony with Miles Davis.

Through the window,

the neon extravaganza

of Times Square—

a one time haven

for junkies and pimps,

now infested with tourists

seeking cut-rate shows

and over-priced restaurants.

Like the CD track,

he’d think, “So What.”

As long as he got his fare,

he couldn’t care less.

After putting in eight hours,

he’d venture below 14th Street,

play his trumpet

at a local bar or café,

have a few beers

with other vagabonds,

talk trash and politics

at Washington Square Diner,

get laid at her place,

or smoke a joint.

He’d climb the stairs

to his cluttered apartment

shared with his cat, Miles,

wall-to-wall books,

and an LP jazz collection,

now considered vintage.

Sunday evenings,

he’d play his albums—

his trumpet would keep time

with six-legged squatters

simpatico to the beat.

In recent years,

the “ax fell” on the Village—

the invaders came, saw,

and invested.

Too many places,

now extinct—

others on the endangered list.

The life he knew was dying.

Cancer’s scythe

hacked his closest friends.

His health showed his age,

his work days grew shorter,

but he’s too poor to retire.

Evicted by his landlord,

his dive turned into

a millennial pad.

He’d take the A or C

to 168th Street,

climb the stairs

to his cluttered apartment

shared with his cat, Miles,

wall-to-wall books,

and an LP jazz collection,

now considered vintage.

On weekends,

he’d play his albums—

his trumpet would keep time

with six-legged squatters

simpatico to the beat.

Like the CD track,

he’d think, “So What.”

As long as he got his fare

and Social Security,

he couldn’t care less.

by Patricia Carragon

Pigeon Blues

I catch a glimpse of Mardi Gras

on the neck of a pigeon strutting past

and think of you.

Like you, the bird is

oblivious to me, also like you, probably.doesn’t

even know what the colors mean.

What has happened to New Orleans, I ask myself

every time I return. Truth is, it hasn’t been that often,

maybe not often enough. I still wonder. Just like I wonder…

I’m on the wrong side of 50, whatever.that means.

I don’t complain. I now see the horizon for what it really is.

How did I get here? Where am I going?

Jazz, joy. Blues, sad. It’s in the colors, I suppose.

The singers I used to see on stage are no longer here; one by one

they have moved on to their own big easy.

Some friends, as well. But the memories, like photos, are timeless.

I hum a tune from one of them, for all of them. Look out at the lake. Wonder;

Like New Orleans, I am sinking. I think of

Louis Armstrong and Congo Square, my mind still traveling

as I cross Sedgwick, sort of near where you used to live.

Meanwhile, a pigeon alights on a statue in Lincoln Park. Maybe it’s the same one.

I ask myself, how do they fly so far, walk so much?.I stop, look up,

step inside St. Michael’s. Kneeling. Thinking of you; I pray.

by Dan Franch

“Bird’s Reprieve” by Martel Chapman

What Is Pleasure?

What is pleasure?

Listening to hubby play a jazz improvisation?

Voicings vested in ten gifted fingers?

Revelling in chords unrivalled?

Food in mouth?

Massage’s touch?

Pleasure, what?

Delight?

Elation?

Gratification?

Simple fun?

Sheer diversion?

To take pleasure is to savour,

As a sample, for example,

Kent’s piano not just pleasure

But a treasure trove of silver;

Coin of worth, worth imitation.

What is pleasure, measure of…?

Anything that makes you smile,

Any force that keeps you mobile.

Any word what ends in -phile.

In opposition to the concept ‘down’,

Such as ‘downheartedness’,

Is feeling blessedness,

A boon your own.

A simple thought in bed last night,

Feeling warm and light,

A bed of roses, height of ease

No pain or seizure. Not inertia but a closure.

This is pleasure

Also.

by Arlene Corwin

Stan Getz

When the sax starts,

I forget the days in Denmark. They were

Never like the girl shaking her legs, her hair,

The shape of her neck.

They were like gin martinis near the pool,

Topless, dancing, shadows of the palm trees.

But here I am, in the studio. It’s too hot.

She reads Italian poetry and the smoke curls from her lips.

She speaks of her French lover

And a plane ride to Mazatlan.

She opens the coolness of the universe,

The essence of everything incredibly hip:

His goatee and your smile.

by David Sweet

My First Walkman

The first time I ever

stepped outside,

with plugs in both ears –

Miles Davis blew his horn

so sweet, so near,

as if his combo was in my head,

that warm morning in June,

and the traffic,

other folks out walking,

even their cutesy dogs,

were of no consequence.

Ten blocks was no longer

the distance between me and the corner store

but a glistening solo

or a strain of hard bop.

And, even when Miles reached for notes

far beyond the human playbook,

my footsteps kept a steady beat behind.

Paul Chambers on bass,

Bill Evans on piano,

Jimmy Cobb on drums,

Coltrane and Adderley

on howling sax –

those were my new street names.

The “Kind Of Blue” sextet

were set up right in my neighborhood.

I never knew I lived so close.

by John Grey

A Minor Happening

because the window was open

the sable wrapped texture & creamy tone

of a full album replay of “Joe’s Blues”

……………………..escaped

to blend directly with the Ether

perhaps that’s what prompted

an American Yellow Warbler

(Satophaga petechia)

to perch just beyond the climbing Pothos

(Epipremnum aureum)

to try to worm its way into

a Johnny Hodges & Lawrence Brown

………………………………………..duet turn

& being contrapuntally off-key

this sunlit tufted beguiler

garnered a certain tiny appeal

……………………but…

when it came

The End came quickly

startled off in the midst

of a Wild Bill Davis

B3 glissando

my guess… this Bird just couldn’t keep up

by Terrance Underwood

For The First Time

……………I Heard David Sanborn Play Jazz

…………………………………………………………..“For David Sanborn.”

………………..yes!

yeah man … yes it was

the very first time

I heard sanborn, and your band.

while we were both in high school,

you invited me,

to a packed nightclub to hear you.

the only word I could think of

when you took a first solo:

was “amazed.”

I have to say it over & over

I was so taken away

how well you

got around on your horn.

you played

a thousand times better

than any of us,

(no jive kidding here).

man, how did you

get that distinctive sound?

from those unfurling notes

coming down through

the amber gold of your

selmer paris, alto saxophone.

I could almost

reach out …

and touch some sort of karate “ki”…

some unknown internal force

in and around you

and your playing.

as if I could

feel the edge …

of that selmer horn …

so alive.

feel the actual groove

going with

the soul of your horn

(actually hear a sacred place

as you did speak) …

through your alto sax,

with your

so familiar defined sound.

it’s kind of

a universal thing:

you feel, that you are in there …

part of the jazz!

sanborn is playing for himself:

but we get it, he’s also playing

with a warmth of sounds

heart to heart

so just …for you … to hear.

………………………………………Published by WestWard Quarterly, Spring 2019

(Postscript: I met David Sanborn, in Kirkwood High school band, in St..Louis. At the time the high school did not have a jazz band or stage band. I played trumpet, and had my own dance band. I asked him to sit in, but he was always booked up. So, I had only heard him play concert band music, until I went to the nightclub, that first night).

by Alan Yount

Patrice Rushen

Reminds me of Hermione

From the Harry Potter

Books

If it was a crime for

Black women

To be smart

She’d rather go to

Jail

She plays keyboard

Like an octopus

Different planets

And galaxies explode

From her hands when

She plays

Between her and Herbie Hancock

They could cause a meltdown

In the solar system

Patrice plays jazz fusion

Like an aurora borealis

As if H.P. Lovecraft or Ray Bradbury

Composed the music

Patrice paints musical

Starstorms across the

Galaxy

by Erren Kelly

“Jazz Piano Modern” by Martel Chapman

The Genres Do Not Exclude Each Other

There would have not been bands

like The Jimi Hendrix Experience

or The Rolling Stones

without Mitch Mitchell

and Charlie Watts:

the jazz drummers.

Mr. Ennio Morricone

is viewed as a classical composer,

but he has crossed the genre barriers

so diligently

that when you listen to, for example,

Coincidenze

there’s no wonder why John Zorn

decided to make the record

The Big Gundown,

packed with

Morricone’s soundtrack tunes

and, for example, turning himself into

an un-avant-garde musician

while creating his instrumental version of

The Ballad of Hank McCain.

The genres do not exclude each other,

but too often people refuse to work with those

who do not fit their strict criteria of

what is pure and real music.

Yet, the most beautiful and extraordinary tunes

have been created by collaborating

over genre borders.

Just listen to

I’ve Been A Long Time Leavin’

by Roger Miller:

the drum and the bass are all you need

to validate my statement.

by Paula Puolakka

Conversations With Jimi Hendrix

I noticed you’re sleeping deeper,

more peacefully now, but I miss

you, man. My energy is just a bit

low today, so I’m practicing on

an old guitar tonight. Yeah, many

don’t even know I own one but

I got me a nice blue guitar at Sam

Ash that I named Jimi awhile back.

Focus, my friend, hope you’re

catching up with me. We always

have nice, quiet enjoyable times

together, don’t we? So I got this

natural swing in me, a gift from

Tequila and Meukow Cognac. But

there’s this one bottle of Cognac,

the one labeled Benedictine

Marques Deposees, too perfect to

open, know what I mean?

I’m feeling fine about having my

own space; like a rolling stone,

man, it gives me more freedom. I

was pleased to hear, changes ain’t

nothing to be concerned about, crazy

days move along to keep score. So I

guess you don’t know the latest

gossip, Jon and Kate got divorced.

Yeah, too bad huh? But hey, Lennon

had the same emotional release before

his beautiful relationship with Yoko.

I didn’t sleep at all last night, you

know how hard it is to maintain this

feeling of equal balance between the

two levels of my life now. Sometimes

the personal and the creative mesh and

that’s always cool. Hey Jimi! You

listening to me, Chief? The moon is

casting some strange light on the

windowpane. It’s always a good omen

when that happens. I guess it verifies

this music and me connect.

Hey Jimi, you think there will ever be

a time when the various facets of my life

will no longer be connected and balanced?

No? Me, either. So here I go, Jimi, you

still with me? Cool. Where are the words

in the shadow of deeds and hard work? In

initial dreams there is the sweetest of

songs. I sing along; in my head is truth

and a bar, and a tenement house, my brick

building on the back-drop of a purple haze,

this psychedelic paper representation,

imperfectly made, travels the wind in the

blindness of naïve skin that still

preaches, peace and love. I survey the

continual fall of man, the way people hate,

judge. I think it’s due to angry consciences

that sever happiness into fractions of

obligations and duties, some religious, some

political. But I pray that someday, someway,

they’ll tear their four walls down, and think

about the metaphor they’ve become.

Hey Jimi, how are you doing? I hope you know

you still shine with overflowing light, yeah,

it’s called fate. No man, it ain’t no curse.

You hold the key to grace divine, definitive;

you’re my black pearl of pride. How does it

feel? To be ripe and renown. I still mourn for

you, Jimi, and for the few who never saw the

flowing wonder of your ways and the beauty of

days. I could have been one of them if it

weren’t for you. And yeah man, I know you’re

all done with that shit; with the rising and

the falling.

by Theresa C. Gaynord

Kissed-Off

………………Lord knows I’m a voodoo chil’.

……………………………………..—Jimi Hendrix

Until that night a girl

had only kissed me. Not I

a girl. I was fifteen and for

over a year Jimi’d been telling me

he was a voodoo chil’, yeah,

and I wasn’t. No moon

had turned a fire red,

and not one mountain lion

had found me waitin’. Now

I was going with Sue,

at whose Midwest harvest party

I’d do the kissing. Nervous

and showing it, acting

distractedly, voice shaking,

our friends milling, I knew

it was a now-or-never situation,

even though I’d never ever

and didn’t really know. Giddy

and ridiculous, we slid into

the stairwell, out of range

of her parents in the kitchen,

the kids below: the outskirts

of our infinity… We made eyes.

We made small talk. But all I

could think about was making

my move. (If only I’d had a

Venus witch’s ring.) Then inching

my arm and small-talking her

a little more, I aimed my face

and kissed her! And oh, Lord,

the gypsy was right: amazing

and no big deal at once. So we

kissed again (Lord knows I



felt no pain) and for three months

flew on as make-out friends until

she dropped me for my best friend

at her party for my sixteen-and-

been-kissed birthday. And I fell

downrightdea-ea-ead.

…………………………………………………—first published in The Wayward Sword

by D.R. James

Rethinking Jerry Garcia

………………………for Jerry, in memoriam, and for Susan, in contrition

There is not one lick from the Grateful Dead

That remains inside my head. Jerry’s neckties

are the things that sing to me. I just hear them

differently from those forgotten songs and all

the shapeless endless sprawling concert jams

which have now gone missing from the archive,

wherein is housed a vast collection—an arena

full of records, both LP and CD. I blame the cult

of Jerry and sundry other Dead-Heads for their theft.

Jesus might forgive them, but he is not the one

who wants to play them now, and though I am

just another over-the-hill-hippy-freak-yellow-dog-

democrat, still— Goddamn you shaggy potheads,

always looking for some shit that never existed

anyway. I have a right to sulk. I do not work here

anymore. I’ve lost my bully pulpit, therefore,

I have done the next best thing, and culled out

my Jerry ties, six of them, which once were seven,

from the hundred that I own but never wear, having

left those in the dark air of lost time, alongside Mrs.

Marcos’s eight hundred eighty eight handbags, her

three thousand pairs of shoes. All of that is old news,

as is Garcia’s own demise, August 9, 1995, eight days

after his birthday. Anyway, here they are, all laid out

atop the ancient black and coffin style wood case that

holds my banjo. I catalog them here in random order:

1.Lunch (Collection Seventeen) olive, brown, maroon;

leafy shapes and serpentine tan squiggles, their borders

faintly hatch marked in gray-white, no food of any sort

in sight.

2.Banyan Trees (Collection Fourteen).small blue-gray

flowers against large blooms in burgundy, no tree.

3.South of the Border.(Collection Fifty Seven) dark unbroken

Brown with lighter brown and gold strokes down the length.

Off-white strips cross these diagonally, but at the bottom

of the tie, turn horizontal. No chicanos or any human

figures, and no Trump Wall as a gift from Mexico.

4.Humming Bird Study (Collection Nineteen) tilted letter

m’s-possibly wings, vague checkerboard effect (pea soup

and russet) and some white things, maybe feathers.

5.Emerald City (Collection Fifty-Three) no greens, nor any

munchkins, phony wizard, ruby slippers, but only lines that

undulate and intertwine, autumnal hues.

6.Still Life (Collection Thirty-Nine, Limited Edition) a strip

of gaudy red, stemmed and scattered three leaf clusters

done in gold with light blue striping, suggesting constant

tumbling motion.

Absent his guitar, that’s the show, necessarily hung in this place

on my banjo, and at times I start to see here what he saw. And as for

the 7th one,.I gave that necktie to my son: bees, gold and black-quite

literal for once,.the tie that Susan gave to me,.but not subsequently,

her forgiveness, although the gift remains within the family. It was

the only tie he ever wanted, I think the only one he ever wore till he

got married. From here,.I’m going to the grocery store, to buy some

Ben and Jerry’s, the flavor that they call Cherry Garcia, and after all

these lovely twanging, goofy years, will share some of it with Susan,

no quid pro quo, no absolution, no amnesty requested or expected

by a ridiculous and tie-dyed child of a long-gone-revolution, but so

grateful to be here and that Jerry, contrary to the rumor, is not dead.

by Joel Glickman

“Blues/Ascent” by Martel Chapman

Blues Bag

blues going

to resurrection

reconstruction

acres of faces

burdened souls

draped in delta

calloused hands

sacrificing

laboring sweat

never drowning out

culture of hearts

while lifting up

sorrow songs

angels with voices

messages of gold

singing

“there’s something

greater

than what I got

here”

by Roger Singer

The Meaning of the Blues

Only in Pittsburgh

do the dead walk backwards

on their way to work every morning

like Miles

who used to play

with his back to the audience

and cuss so only God could hear

that’s just the meaning of the blues he used to say

you can’t use plain English

by John Stupp

Little Girl Blue

sitting under the big top

she finds circus life

more sane than her life at

home

chaos is better than order

and pain is diamonds

for her

let ella soothe her soul

as the blue jean diva

sashays

to her solo serenade

let the road be her jesus

as not even the dirt

can hide her

smile

let her tattoos be her scriptures

as she smiles,.as ella’s song

lifts her soul

and baptizes her in

healing….

by Erren Kelly

If Only I Had Been His Cornet

It was always kept at his side, no matter

where he went, even when we went to T.J.

in search of a chess set, said he never knew

who might want him to play on a given day

It meant more to him than I, who watched

with envy as his fingers moved the valves

of his cornet, music consuming the air

the same way he consumed me

Unlike his cornet, I was dispensable

breaking my heart into a thousand

chords, losing my melody

because he upped and left me

He was never my man, he belonged to

his music and his horn, I wasn’t in his plans

He didn’t love me the way I loved him

If only I could have been his cornet

by Aurora M. Lewis

Joyfully Blue

In the dark blue

deepening to black

of early evening,

I, silent and still, sit

listening to a gently rising

orchestra of sound:

a bird rhythmically sounding notes

which call to mind

Milt Jackson’s mallets slow dancing

up and down a vibraphone, a chorale

of insects gradually growing louder, voices

of lads playing soccer in the distance

down a curving dirt road, men

and women talking, laughing, flirting,

and welcoming the deep peace of dusk’s

warm and comforting waters;

I lean back and my eyes rest upon the rising

of a silvery moon, and I drift away.

……………………………………………………….Kigali, Rwanda, September 2011

by Michael L. Newell

“Masqualero” by Martel Chapman

Chet Baker [The Route]

Jolting along 18, over potholes and bumps,

the dashboard MP3 flashes “The Route.”

An unexpected moment of brilliance —

Leroy Vinegar’s “toe-tapper” bass

introduces five minutes

of musical wizardry,

light and uncluttered.

Pete Jolly enters,

his beat a string

of delicate jewels,

a joyful tintinnabulation.

Baker slips in,

clean and pure.

If I could,

I’d kick back,

tap my foot

like Vinegar’s

opening.

L.A. Jazz — too cool!

Man, them Cats

are just havin’

one good time.

Smoooooooth.

by Russell Dupont

Wycliffe Gordon Concert, Feb 2020

Stanford University’s Bing Auditorium

probably cost more than the entire

Hurricane Katrina bailout.

We went to see to the southern jazzman

backed up by Stanford Jazz Ensemble:

just kids, really. And most of them

destined to become Google engineers

or lawyers. But I had to quit judging

their politely rich audience

once they began to applaud:

they were all in.

The kids in the band grooved

with all the sadness and swagger

the music demanded. They were

older than their parents.

With Wycliffe wailing

and sweating up a storm

I got it: no one

didn’t deserve to be here,

was just playing a part.

We’d come to have our minds blown

by that astounding horn man.

by Charles Albert

Blue Rondo a la Turk

On a…..crowded…..street in…..Istanbul

………….walking…..to a…..music station…..full

of lo-……cal mu-…..sicians…..waiting there

………….Bru heard…..crazy…..music…..in the air

then he…..got it…..straight up…..in his head

………….and at…..the place…..all the…..players said

that 9/…..8 is…..great but…..nothing new

………….it’s to…..us just…..like the…..blues to you.

………….Swing low, sweet saxophone

………………………on a street in Old Stamboul;

………….swing low, sweet saxophone,

………………………comin’ for to carry me home.

………….I looked over Bosporus and who did I see,

………………………comin’ for to carry me home?

………….It was brothers Dave, Joe, and Eugene,

………………………with Desmond on the saxophone.

………….Swing low, sweet saxophone,

………………………on a street in Old Stamboul;

………….swing low, sweet saxophone,

………………………comin’ for to carry me home.

Joe and…..Eugene…..lay the…..bottom down

…………..they both…..really…..start to…..go to town;

Bru and…..Desmond…..chasing…..music bliss,

…………..Mozart…..never…..had a…..day like this!

by Craig Smith

Thinking of Chet Baker

I never slept

with a trumpet under my pillow

like Chet

an old sweatshirt sometimes

never a trumpet

guitar strings once

Galli

the ones made in Italy

I forgot I was playing on our bed

until the sun

pulled the night off

to borrow some money

and ask

what can I save you from?

by John Stupp

“Monk” by Martel Chapman

Walk the Beat Poet

art on the wall

rained on

though still survives

through winter

into spring

a life image

a testament

onto shoulders

walking short streets

banging out words

turning them into

rough ploughshares

turning up

turning over

the blood of soil

with stained shirts

and hats

working long

with calloused hands

by Roger Singer

He is yet with us…

When it was

…………………………….Time

When the city lights burned

…………………………………….just brightly enough

…………..to see

…………………………….The Truth

When the world needed a reminder

…………………………………………..not to take itself

Too seriously

…………..(yet seriously enough . . . )

Lawrence Ferlinghetti

…………………………….dropped a bomb

…………………………………….in our upturned faces

Giving the Six Gallery

…………………………….a place to breathe

…………..and grow

Giving a unified Voice

…………..to a Generation

…………………………….of word lovers

…………..of hate haters

…………………………….of beat makers

…………..Troubled Souls

…………………………….who weren’t afraid

……………………………………………………………….of anything

…………..(anyway not Coit Tower)

Certainly not

…………..The Censors

………definitely not

…………..The

…………………House

……………………………..Un-American

……………………………………………………….Activities

…………………………………………………………………………Committee

These Troubled Souls only feared

………(silence)

Lawrence Ferlinghetti said

…………..“Come to me

And I will make you

…………………………………….poor

………………………….vilified

…………….persecuted

And Prosecuted”

………………………….profane fishers of

Kindred Souls

…………..with voices howling in the

……………………..Wilderness

………………………………………….seeking

Those

…………….so badly needing Kinship

Those

…………….who

…………………….living in Hedgeville

…………………….would Hear and say

…………………….“There are Others!”

Those

…………….who

…………………….would Read and say

…………………………….“Behold!”

Those

…………………….who could then

………………..give themselves over to

…………………..their own private

……………………………..Coney

……………………………..Island

……………………………..Of

……………………………..The

……………………………..Mind

And be

………………..Saved

by Bob Walters

Theme for the Eulipions

(after Rahsaan Roland Kirk)

Duty free gifts for travelers

tickets to new worlds

You lip eons

moistening the fragile reed

keeping the abyss at bay

children of Euterpe

the happy lip people

you lip ions

electricity leaps lip to lip

to reed

your lip on my ear

your ions are gluons

eyes glued to your lips

unable to glance away

from your fullness

your drops keep falling on my head

on my eyes

on my ears

you

lippy on my eyes

lipping through the eons like so many octaves

you lip eons

of music from before

eons of music to come

by Michael Vander Does

Ben Webster’s “Come Sunday”

from solemn beginnings

out of The Good Book of Duke

it’s heard being played

with languid determination

……………as a soothing sermon

a secular hymn

a reed & groove construction

meant for an afternoon

………………………………..celebration

to the shade of ancient trees

……………short sleeve warmth

………………………………..the laze

tall barefoot cool ones

……………………half napping or

half drifting among temporal clouds

deep in drowsy tonal dominion

absorbing comfort’s pervious blessings

& from another venue

putting I suspect

even Miles

smiles ahead

by Terrance Underwood

Visit

House on the hill. Car parks

along the curb, two doors slam,

porch screen swings. “This is the one

I told you about,” the trumpet player

to the old man.

Ziz ziz ziz! whistles through the gap

in the old man’s teeth. His head comes close,

face cracking, eyes staring.

He raises a finger – sh! Up!

Into the house. Stocking feet slide

down the narrow hall, hand slaps

hard on a book, on the table top. Gently

he eases a record onto the ancient turntable.

Invisible sticks in his hands crash

upon invisible drums. He winks.

Hands the sticks to the guest, says,

“Now you play.”

by K. Roberts

“Implication” by Martel Chapman

River

I was listening Miles Davis when my father died

And I felt emptiness. I felt emptiness for the second time.

The first time I felt it in my childhood, when I saw the drying

River and was afraid. “Don’t be afraid,” said my father.

“The river begins at source, everything begins

at source and returns to source.”

He was a rower. I saw him in a boat many times,

he was a champion. “Someday you will see as the river

surrenders itself to the sea,” he said. “Try to guess what

is inside me that moves inside you as well?”

“Love,” I said.

“Exactly,” he said.

I thought he took all the rivers away out of earth with

his boat and left only silent emptiness all around me.

“Love is the source,” I said to my dead daddy and have heard

the voice of him deep inside my heart: “That’s why we vanish,

this happens every single time without any exception,

we are the rivers.”

“And the rowers,” I thought and let him go.

.

by David Dephy

I Stand Over Jaco’s Grave

Well, maestro, this is the last stop

To puzzle you out through the ostinato of the years.

You have a sweet spot in the shade of a big tree.

Outside, I swear, is a street called

The Boulevard of Champions. That makes me smile.

I should keep it brief, right? You once told a grandstanding guitarist

That his speedy trail of notes that didn’t resolve

Was like jerking off without coming. Yikes!

I’ve come to say you don’t puzzle me any more.

I accept the obstinate teeter-totter. You said it many times,

This is just who I am. The genius, the madness,

Were verse and chorus in you. Not separate songs.

No one except you could ever accept the descent.

Now I accept it. It was just who you were.

There are two great lessons to remember

In this silent field, your last hospital or prison:

To show up for the gig in spite of every fresh hell,

And to remember the melody first of all.

I’d bust you out of here, if I could,

Break the spell of your final hang.

I’m a little like you, not a lot like you.

But I remember two grand things,

The madness and the genius of being around.

And insofar as I can play at all,

I incline to the beautiful, as you did.

What’s this? You’ve written out a part for me,

Some improvs I can use to skip

The tangled middle part of “Continuum.”

Yes! I see! Play the notes that have come before,

They must be in the key, or the mode,

Or the hieroglyphics of the song.

Just vary the order, allude to the melody.

The melody is freaking beautiful.

Happiness is just one riff away; no, it’s here.

That hangnail I had doesn’t bother me anymore.

Rest easy, maestro. The rest is up to us.

No one is likely to forget your Everest,

Your Marianas. Your Six Flags!

The Jaco rollercoaster

Still shakes us to the marrow,

But we get off alive.

Who loves you? You always used to say,

Mimicking the bald cop with the lollipop.

Who loves you?

I love you.

And look, it isn’t true I didn’t finish.

There’s the little trail of my tears.

by Mark Fogarty

An Evening Journey

In early evening hush,

rain’s soft susurration,

with a quiet elegance

one might find in a Bill Evans

or Lester Young or Miles Davis

solo, flows through open windows,

carries me from contemplation

into deep sleep where I float

downhill riding creek’s current

through forests, past boulders,

into meadows where voices

of children echo, and distant past

welcomes me without question,

as certain songs or tunes

stir the heart whenever they

are sung or played,

such as “God Bless the Child,”

“Summertime,” or “Stella by Starlight,”

and I drift through waves of music,

and the world laps against

my mind as it dozes, just as I drift

in and out of consciousness

when the rain carries me into memory,

then back to the edges of today.

by Michael L. Newell

“Grant’s Greens” by Martel Chapman

In Venice

In Venice I saw them

dancing across the spires of sunset

into

….a twilight of gray luster lagoons

A couple with

Fred Astaire in his steps

Ginger Rogers

dipping

and backbends

Twirling and whirling when

wayward winds broke into twilight

And still they danced above the

dark waters of Othello

shimmering with halos

………of Venice chandeliers

whispering through the windows

Moon puddle waters surrounded them

Currents reflected with palaces and cathedrals

Sprays and mist kissed our faces

Gondoliers plied the waters

Wakes and swishes

Splashes of a boating song

A lone gent in suit and tie

Sat on a water-logged balcony

Dining above the fluid poem of Venice

wrinkling the waters

And a trumpet bleated in a dark channel

Remembering all

through the fog of time

Shrouds of Venice

rising from the lagoons

Doves with iridescent wings

Ghosts of mist

And palaces swimming through

the scrolls of currents

From yesterday

………they are yet dancing in my mind

by Susandale

It’s All in the Game

Her intimacy traveled

down his spine,

but his tension blocked her hand.

He jolted out of bed,

yelled at her to stop.

Without saying a word,

she sat up on her side of the bed.

She heard the bathroom door slam

and the squealing cries

of the old faucet.

Maybe this time,

the water might drown his sorrow.

He had his ritual

and she had hers.

The bedroom was quiet,

except for the Baby Ben.

It heard and saw everything,

but the clock ticked on,

oblivious to the human drama.

The miscarried child,

the miscarried marriage.

From across the yard,

a radio played “It’s All in the Game.”

Too many tears have been falling,

their hearts have lost

their wings,

and this game was over.

Without saying a word,

she left the bed

and closed the window.

by Patricia Carragon

Papa Meets Miles in Spain:

…………………..A Dangerous Summer in the Sketches of Spain

Passing by the misty mountains of Spain

to under the tender arms of chestnut trees

Papa is off to Fiesta

Meanwhile, Miles wanders through

the shadows and lights of Madrid’s

lush gardens

A long, slow pass with the cape,

a cuadrilla, is accompanied by

Miles’ melancholy memories

of yesterday’s bewitching love

Miles’ song hangs in the air

until the Pan Piper announces the encierro

In Pamplona, Papa waits on his balcony

to watch the bulls charge forward

While within the cathedrals and missions of Spain

vigil lights flicker

And the triumphant trumpeter

rounds the bend to a full house

where

he clicks and clacks flamboyant flamencos

before he

tiptoes around the bend

to fall into the long silence

of a muleto

folded and doubled over

for another day’s Fiesta

by Susandale

Caffeinated Blues

He stalks a lady nightly

in the landscape of her dreams,

this stranger. Mornings

they eat at the Corner Cafe–

the lady with coiled hair, him with

the coal black eyes–elbows in proximity

a dance of sorts between padded stools

that never

ever touch.

Doralee the waitress

pours her a cuppa joe,

ignores the silence played out

every morning at six-fifteen between

those two

although he slices daily

through the yellow yellow

centers of his over-easy eggs.

Doralee leans with folded arms

against the jukebox, does a slow pelvic

tilt to the blues harp, waiting

for Sonny Boy to come striding through

the papered, fly-specked wall

wailing ‘bout love gone bad.

The dance of the elbows

winds down, the harp fades

to a lonesome-sounding moan,

and a moan

sidles out the door with him,

this stranger who stalks a lady

between padded stools

that never

ever touch.

by CJ Muchhala

alto sax

A sprinkled wail of cool blue notes,

the wistful howl of urban Man,

his statement of the garden dream

before metropolis began.

A husky call that gathers up

the clustered dreams that lurk and seem

to talk of night and plaintive eyes,

cosmopolis and soul and dream

and plaintive eyes: that haunting thought

which husky whispers represent:

stained Eve of dream’s Bohemia

least real and final innocent.

……………………………….First published in.Lines Review (Edinburgh), 1978

by Robert Nisbet

“Crepuscule” by Martel Chapman

The blue hour

Night gives Day the slip; wearing her blue slip,

the sky turns blue after the deed is done:

the Sun disappears, leaving behind

a trail of lithium-causing light,

gold mixed with tangerine and pink

as the Sun sinks away West/South once again—

Night gets to work, but before putting on

her black dress specked with stars,

before making her date with Mr. Moon,

she stays in her blue slip,

watching the Sun’s deconstruction,

drinking her Happy Hour drink in her favorite chair,

and relaxing as the humans rush home from work.

.

by Carrie Magness Radna

Night Train

………………………For Oscar Peterson, And All Of His Piano Jazz

we keep thinking

………….of the train

……………………on that album cover.

it’s the blue shades of jazz

………….and the train engine in the picture,

and oscar’s sound

……………………that keeps it speeding all along.

… at night:

………….oscar on piano:

…………………… dit … da dit …da dit

just like

………….rail tracks clacking.

in a dream, years ago

………….the same train still rolls up

……………………to the station.

we both met then, and both of us said

………….“it will

……………………all work out all right.”

oscar’s still playing

………….that song over & over

……………………now recorded

………………………………in my memory.

recently,

………….now in another dream

……………………the train still rolls up,

among the hissing of steam

………….and some other train sounds.

there’s still some voice that says:

“the train

………….may not come

……………………when you want it to …”

“but it’s always

………….right on time.”

by Alan Yount

Blue Shadows in the Street

When I hear Miles Davis,

……………master of the Harmon mute

………………………..and the melancholy note

play down cool

……………kind of blue

………………………..sketches of Spain

……………………………………..dear old Stockholm

……………time after time

………………………..blue in green

……………………………………..after a heavy rain

I am

……………1 lone figure

………………………..in blue raincoat

……………………………………..walking down a night alley

……………1 a.m.

………………………..casting blue shadows

……………………………………..across the puddles.

.

by Craig Smith

Caprice

Prolonged night, my song:

further, swan-necked —

black, sibilant cry;

thought, its clarinet,

spread like dew —

gathered, moist, cool:

one loves truly —

then the eye, opal,

appears open

in sight of the moon.

.

by John Jack.Jackie (Edward) Cooper

Epitaph

Sirens wail

horns blowing smoke

scat graffiti jammin’

with metro and Bird

where I wait for the Pentagon 10A

to the crystal city

above the aisle

a poem

about Mingus

and jazz demons in the night

by Edward Sheehy

And Then There Were None

Old man on a balcony

rocked his grief through

long afternoon, listened

to Sketches of Spain

hour upon hour, smoked

a pipe redolent of cloves,

an empty rocker next

to his draped with flowery

cushions, rocking from time

to time when wind chimed in.

He hummed trumpet solos

in broken raspy voice, recited lines

from King Lear with quiet passion

of Miles Davis or Bill Evans

at their melancholy best,

“O, thou’lt come no more.

Never never never never never.”

He fell asleep while the music

played on, caught in a loop.

Miles welcomed onset of dusk.

Night spread its inevitable blanket.

by Michael L. Newell

The artist Martel Chapman writes about his work:

.

The re-issue of Blue Train came out in 1997, and that cover by Francis Wolf drew me in immediately. Coltrane in deep thought, with his saxophone resting… I needed to know about this! I replayed that intro twenty times in that short drive to work that afternoon, and that sound has been vibrating in my bones ever since.

I have been investigating the music and the musicians ever since, my early paintings depicted them straight; in a sort of realistic state, as to share with those that didn’t know of the artistry and genius behind the sounds. I was letting those that didn’t know that the music is important!

As I had gone on, after reading anything I could on the artists, I felt I needed to do them justice by exploring my own individuality, my own voice, as to see if I had learned anything from the hours and hours of listening and reading of them. Twenty-two years since Blue Train was re-issued, while toiling away in various warehouse jobs, I’m still learning and giving back to the music that is most important to me.

Click here to visit his website

photo by Donna Termini

David Dephy is a Georgian/American award-winning poet. The winner of the 2019 Spillwords Poetry Award, the finalist of the Adelaide Literary Awards 2019 for the category of Best Poem. He was named as A Literature Luminary by Bowery Poetry and The Incomparable Poet by Statorec. His works have been published and anthologized in USA, UK and all over the world by many literary magazines, journals and publishing houses. He lives in New York.

CJ Muchhala has absolutely no musical ability but a great deal of appreciation for and love of jazz and blues. She does, however, try to make music with words which have found their way into a number of journals, anthologies, and art/poetry exhibits.

Michael L. Newell lives on the Florida coast.

R. Bremner has been writing since the 1960’s. He appeared in 1979’s first issue of Passaic Review, along with Allen Ginsberg and Rich Quatrone. International Poetry Review, Oleander Review, Paterson Literary Review, Red Wheelbarrow, and.Shot Glass Journal.are a few of the journals he has been in. Ron has won Honorable Mention in the Allen Ginsberg Awards, and has published six print books, including.Ektomorphic(Presa Press), and thirteen eBooks.

Phyllis Wax writes in Milwaukee on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. Her poetry has appeared previously in Jerry Jazz Musician and in many other journals and anthologies, online and in print. A Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize nominee, she has read in coffee houses, bars, libraries and on the radio. Her work has been exhibited with art quilts and weavings as part of poet/fiber artist collaborations. She can be reached via email at phylliswax@yahoo.com.

John Stupp’s third poetry collection Pawleys Island was published in 2017. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. A chapbook entitled When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic was published by Red Flag Poetry in January, 2020. (From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist). He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and can be reached via email at JStupp2@gmail.com.

.

Felicia Sanzari Chernesky is a longtime editor, slowly publishing poet, and author of six picture books, including.From Apple Trees to Cider, Please!.and.The Boy Who Said Nonsense.(Albert Whitman). In 2018 she left the masthead of an academic quarterly to work with people who want to share their stories, ideas, and poems in print. Her poem, “Mother Tongue,” received an honorable mention in the 2020 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award. Felicia lives with her family in Flemington, New Jersey. Find her online, with links to recent publications, at. www.feliciachernesky.com

Patricia.Carragon’s recent publications include.A Gathering of the Tribes, Bear Creek Haiku,.First Literary Review-East, Live Mag!, Muddy River Poetry Review, Narrative Northeast, Panoplyzine,.and.Stardust Haiku..She has forthcoming work from.EOAGH, Nixes Mate,.and.The Paterson Review.. Her.latest books from Poets Wear Prada are.Meowku.and.The Cupcake Chronicles,.and.Innocence.from Finishing Line Press. Her first novel,.Angel Fire,.is forthcoming from Alien Buddha Press.

Dan Franch, who grew up in the Chicagoland area, currently lives in Estonia. Living a life full of random experiences and adventures and people, he currently owns his own English & coaching company.

Arlene Corwin…Brooklyn born. Age 85. Harpist, pianist, singer. High School of Music & Art. Hofstra Univ. BA. 2 films (lead in one, composer in the other — see IMDb) original lead in “The Nervous Set, introducing “Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most”. 19 published poetry books, yogin since the age of 20-something. Lives in Sweden. Jazz musician forever. Mother owned jazz club, The Turf with Slim Gaillard in the 50’s, Hempstead, Long Island. (See.Arlene Corwin. Poetry.com .for longer version.). See Youtube for Arlene and some good tunes.

David Sweet is a poet, author, entrepreneur, executive coach, and runaholic. His poetry includes the books, Pop Rocks and Split Infinity Forward. Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, he has called Tokyo, Japan home for the last 20 years where lives with his wife, sons, fish, and running shoes. He can be found www.drdavidsweet.com and can be reached via email at dr.davidsweet@gmail.com

.

John.Grey.is an Australian poet, US resident. Recently published in Sin Fronteras, Dalhousie Review and Qwerty with work upcoming in Plainsongs, Willard and Maple and Connecticut River Review.

Terrance Underwood is a retired Rolls-Royce Service Engineer, veteran, College Grad (B.A. History) who has been listening to recorded jazz music since he was 5-6 yrs old. One of his first memories is listening to a 78 version of “Cherokee” by Charlie Barnett.

Alan Yount, 72, has published poetry for over 50 years. His poems have appeared in WestWard Quarterly (featured poet for summer, 2018). Big Scream, Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society, and Waterways.

He has been in three anthologies: Passionate Hearts, Sunflowers.and Locomotives: Songs for Allen Ginsburg. Alan was one of 31 poets, along with Gary Snyder and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Also Chrysalis Reader.

Alan plays trumpet and has led his own dance band.

Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.

Paula.Puolakka (1982) is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas) who has landed first and second in (or gained honor from) the writing contests and challenges held in the USA, Israel, Finland, and South Africa. In 2020, Puolakka’s work has been distributed by Rattle (Rattlecast #25,) Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry, Poetry Potion,.The Burgundy Zine,.kitaab, Fewer Than 500,.Thimble, Nine Muses Poetry, Spillwords Press, and Brave & Reckless.

Theresa C. Gaynord writes about matters of self-inflection and personal experiences, matters of an out-of body, out-of-mind state, as well as subjects of an idyllic, pagan nature and the occult. She also writes horror, as well as concrete gritty and realistic dramas. She is said to be a witch and a poet, (within the horror writing community) and has been published in a number of magazines throughout the years.

D.R. James lives in the woods near Saugatuck, Michigan. His most recent of nine collections are .Flip Requiem.(Dos Madres Press, 2020), .Surreal Expulsion.(The Poetry Box, 2019), and .If god were gentle. (Dos Madres Press, 2017), .and his micro-chapbook .All Her Jazz. is printable-for-folding at the Origami Poems Project.

https://www.amazon.com/author/drjamesauthorpage

He can be reached by email at james@hope.edu

Joel Glickman taught music including jazz history and the jazz band at Northland College, Ashland Wisconsin, from 1974 until retirement in 2017, where he has resumed teaching about jazz again, part time. He has written and published poetry over a wide range of subjects. Primarily a classical clarinetist and folk singer-song writer and banjo player, his jazz and saxophone skills lag behind these. He resides in Ashland with wife Susan and their Bichon, Madeline.

He can be reached via email at JGlickman@northland.edu

Dr. Roger Singer was in private practice for 38 years in upstate New York. He has four children, Abigail, Caleb, Andrew and Philip and seven grandchildren. Dr. Singer has served on multiple committees for the American Chiropractic Association, lecturing at colleges in the United States, Canada and Australia, and has authored over fifty articles for his profession and served as a medical technician during the Vietnam era.

Dr. Singer is the Poet Laureate of Old Lyme, Connecticut. He has had over 1,070 poems published on the Internet, magazines and in books and is a 2017 Pushcart Prize Award Nominee. He is also the President of the Shoreline Chapter of the Connecticut Poetry Society.

Aurora M. Lewis.is a retiree having worked in finance for 40 years. In her fifties, she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with Honors from UCLA. Aurora’s recent poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by The Literary Hatchet, Jerry Jazz Musician, The Blue Nib, Trembling in Fear, Jitter Press, Scary Snippets, Copperfield Review to name only a few.

Russell Dupont is an artist and an author whose artwork is included in a number of public and private collections. He has published two novels, King & Train and Waiting for the Turk; two books of poetry; and two non-fiction chapbooks. His essay, “The Corner,” is included in the anthology Streets of Echoes. His work has been published in various newspapers and literary magazines. He was the founder & publisher of the literary magazine,.the albatross.

Visit his website by clicking here

Charles Joseph Albert writes poetry and fiction in San Jose, California, where he also performs with the South Bay Bones. His work has appeared recently in Spectrum, In Parentheses, and California Quarterly, and a new collection, Confession to the Cockroaches & Other Poems is available on Amazon.com.

Craig Smith is the author of Sing My Whole Life Long: Jenny Vincent’s Life in Folk Music and Activism. He is currently at work on a book about the song “Joe Hill.”

Bob.Walters.grew up in the bayou country of East Texas. After graduating from West Virginia University, he has spent the last few decades teaching Literature, Writing, and Creative Writing in Asheville, NC, where life is good and music is wonderful. He also plays drums in a blues and soul band, writes fiction and poetry, and paints to calm a restless spirit. He is married to his favorite person, and they have three large sons.

Jazz.Poet filmmaker Michael Vander Does is from Columbus, Ohio. He performs with The Jazz Poetry Ensemble (poetry/trombone/leader) (www.makejazznotwar.org). His poetry is informed by avant-garde jazz.

K Roberts is a professional non-fiction writer and also publishes poetry.

Contact the writer

Mark Fogarty is a poet, musician and journalist. He curates The Jaco Pastorius Gig List on Facebook

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, and Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces from languageandculture.org has been on the Internet. Bending the Spaces of Time from Barometric Pressure is on the Internet now.

Robert Nisbet is a Welsh poet and sometime creative writing tutor at Trinity College, Carmarthen, living just a few miles down the coast from Dylan Thomas’s Boathouse. He has published widely and in roughly equal measures in Britain and the USA. He is a Pushcart Prize nominee for 2020.

You can contact him via email at robert.nisbet042@gmail.com

Carrie Magness Radna is an audiovisual cataloger at New York Public Library, a choral singer and a poet who loves traveling. Her poems have previously appeared in.The Oracular Tree, Mediterranean Poetry, Muddy River Poetry Review, Poetry Super Highway, Walt’s Corner,.Polarity eMagazine, The Poetic Bond.and.First Literary Review-East. Her first poetry collection,.Hurricanes never apologize (Luchador Press) was published in December 2019. Born in Norman, Oklahoma, she lives with her husband in Manhattan.

John Jack Jackie (Edward) Cooper is the creator of These Are Aphorithms (http://aphorithms.blogspot.com), author of Ten (Poets Wear Prada, 2012), Ten … More (Poets Wear Prada, 2016), and translator of Wax Women, with French texts of the original poems by Jean-Pierre Lemesle (International Art Office: Paris, 1985). His work has appeared widely, in print and online, most recently in The Opiate, Rat’s Ass Review, Jerry Jazz Musician, and Paris Lit Up 8. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, he is editor and co-publisher of Poets Wear Prada, a small press based in Hoboken, New Jersey. He lives in Paris.

You can contact him via email at atelierprincipen@gmail.com

Short stories by Edward Sheehy have appeared in The Write Launch, an online literary magazine (2019) and in Lake Street Stories, published by Flexible Press (2018). Dog Ear Publishing released his novel, Cade’s Rebellion, in 2018. Forthcoming in 2020, a short story in Frontier Tales (online). He lives on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.

