“What Else?” — a poem by Bob Walters

.

.

“The Big Guy,” a photo by Colin Poellot /CC BY-SA 2.0

St. Anthony’s Garden, New Orleans

.

.

What else?

In the late late light of the Delta

I look up to see the tugs glide by

above the levy

flying high above the Quarter

as if to shrug and say

What else you gonna do?

Which is how we do

when winds and waters

and virus and vice

sweep our city streets dirty

we play a horn and dance

we sing a song and pray

we have a big hope and we say

What else you gonna do?

I know a man who goes every day

to the corner of the block

and he buys his tickets

and then he sits down

on the curb and scratches

and sings and taps his feet

and then throws them

in the gutter but someday

they will sing back so he say

What else you gonna do?

Some say it’s boiled up

from the muddy water

those sounds we make

made for the whole world

to dance and moan

some say it’s mixed up together

with cognac in the deep wet well of the soul

stirred and stirred together with

pain and magic and blue and black

but I say the Lord set us down here

to sing a song and clap, so

What else you gonna do?

.

.

___

.

.

Bob.Walters.grew up in the bayou country of East Texas. After graduating from West Virginia University, he has spent the last few decades teaching Literature, Writing, and Creative Writing in Asheville, NC, where life is good and music is wonderful. He also plays drums in a blues and soul band, writes fiction and poetry, and paints to calm a restless spirit. He is married to his favorite person, and they have three large sons.

.

.

.

Listen to a 1946 recording of Louis Armstrong play “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans”

.

.

.