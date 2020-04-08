Two poems of reflection and remembrance

photo by Eric Frommer (transformed from color)/ CC BY-SA 2.0

John Prine, 1946 – 2020

Lament for Lost Friends

rain’s elegant tap dance

across rooftop across

windowpane has sorrowful

joy of old

folk tune plucked

on banjo and

mandolin the wind

fiddling an accompaniment

hum the melody

try to remember

all the friends

who are lost

to life’s travails

to death’s inevitability

sway to rhythm

and discover movements

steps ways for

body to dance

in a ceremony

summoning all who

have been known

known no longer

celebrate their presence

in a room

cocooned by rain

as long as

one mind remembers

they live and

the dance continues

friendship’s endless reel

by Michael L. Newell

___

Requiem for Ellis Marsalis

Defying gravity

his spirit dances

across ivory keys,

sweetening

the passion

of his playing.

Bop, post bop,

hard bop,

New Orleans

……..Jazz,

reflections

of oneness

Zee Blues.

Willow, weep.

by Russell Dupont.

___

Michael L. Newell lives on the Florida coast.

*

Russell Dupont is an artist and an author. His paintings, prints and photographs have been widely exhibited and are in a number of public and private collections, including the Print Collection of The Boston Public Library; The Art Collections of both Brigham & Women’s Hospital and The Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He is a former artist-in-residence at the Milton Art Museum.

He is also the author of two novels — King & Train and Waiting for the Turk; two chapbooks of poetry – Winter, 1948 and Establishing Home Plate; and two non-fiction chapbooks — Up in Wisconsin: Travels with Kinsley and There Is No Dam Now At Richford.

Visit his website by clicking here

John Prine sings “That’s the Way the World Goes Round” from his 1978 album Bruised Orange

Ellis Marsalis plays “Prelude to a Kiss,” from his 1999 recording Duke in Blue

Click here to read John Prine’s obituary in Rolling Stone

Click here to read Ellis Marsalis’ obituary in the New York Times

