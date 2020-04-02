“The Old Catcher’s Mitt” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

.

.

Stephen Nakatani / CC BY 2.0

.

The Old Catcher’s Mitt

sits on a shelf, forgotten save when I open

the closet, and feel my aching knees complain

of hours spent crouched behind home plate

where I had no thought of any consequence

other than winning or losing;

sun spills through a half-opened window, bringing

voices of lads in an open field playing three flies up,

the smell of spring blossoms and new mown grass,

decades-old cries of a crowd, and the chatter of an infield

and those relegated to dugouts while I crouched

behind home plate signaling pitches,

gesturing fielders left or right, in or out,

often trying to convince an ump a bad pitch

caught the corner; a door opens and closes

nearby, and the spell is broken. The mitt is simply

old leather overdue for the trash, a repository

of nothing but juvenile memory. It is never to be

used again, and I reach to toss it into a rubbish bin,

but its ancient smell and feel stops me, tears form,

and I am not certain for whom or what I cry,

only that the mitt will survive this visit to the closet,

and I walk gingerly away on aching knees

with joys of the past and faces long forgotten

populating my thoughts, and a sad smile engraved

on the mask I wear to greet today’s indifferent world.

.

___

.

Michael L. Newell lives on the Florida coast.

.

.

Listen to the Modern Jazz Quartet play “Baseball,” from the 1967 album, Live at the Lighthouse

.

.

.