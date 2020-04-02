.
The Old Catcher’s Mitt
sits on a shelf, forgotten save when I open
the closet, and feel my aching knees complain
of hours spent crouched behind home plate
where I had no thought of any consequence
other than winning or losing;
sun spills through a half-opened window, bringing
voices of lads in an open field playing three flies up,
the smell of spring blossoms and new mown grass,
decades-old cries of a crowd, and the chatter of an infield
and those relegated to dugouts while I crouched
behind home plate signaling pitches,
gesturing fielders left or right, in or out,
often trying to convince an ump a bad pitch
caught the corner; a door opens and closes
nearby, and the spell is broken. The mitt is simply
old leather overdue for the trash, a repository
of nothing but juvenile memory. It is never to be
used again, and I reach to toss it into a rubbish bin,
but its ancient smell and feel stops me, tears form,
and I am not certain for whom or what I cry,
only that the mitt will survive this visit to the closet,
and I walk gingerly away on aching knees
with joys of the past and faces long forgotten
populating my thoughts, and a sad smile engraved
on the mask I wear to greet today’s indifferent world.
Michael L. Newell lives on the Florida coast.
Listen to the Modern Jazz Quartet play “Baseball,” from the 1967 album, Live at the Lighthouse
One comments on ““The Old Catcher’s Mitt” — a poem by Michael L. Newell”
Hi Michael: Very well done! Many great images of spring, and baseball. It brought to mind
how something from the past … can surface again. An aside. Today would have been the home
opener for St.Louis Cards baseball. I suspect there are thousands of people, thinking about,
and wondering about “mitts,” this spring. Best wishes, Alan.