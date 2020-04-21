“Seen & Heard During The Time Of Coronavirus” — a poem by Terrance Underwood

.
“Two Butterflies in Flight,” by Dwight Burdette (transformed from a color photo)/CC BY
Seen & Heard During
The Time of Coronavirus
now frequent outside
bouyant butterflies drift
through a rush of hot breeze
…………blending
with dry yellow
Black Olive leaves
………… fluttering
& swept to ground
like Kenny Drew & Niels
duo notes dancing
piano bass
so together becoming nearly
………… indistinguishable
Terrance Underwood is a retired Rolls-Royce Service Engineer, veteran, College Grad (B.A. History) who has been listening to recorded jazz music since he was 5-6 yrs old. One of his first memories is listening to a 78 version of “Cherokee” by Charlie Barnett.
Listen to a 1974 recording of Kenny Drew and Niels-Henning Orsted Pederson play “You Don’t Know What Love Is”
