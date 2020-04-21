“Seen & Heard During The Time Of Coronavirus” — a poem by Terrance Underwood

“Two Butterflies in Flight,” by Dwight Burdette (transformed from a color photo)/CC BY

Seen & Heard During

The Time of Coronavirus

now frequent outside

bouyant butterflies drift

through a rush of hot breeze

…………blending

with dry yellow

Black Olive leaves

………… fluttering

& swept to ground

like Kenny Drew & Niels

duo notes dancing

piano bass

so together becoming nearly

………… indistinguishable

___

Terrance Underwood is a retired Rolls-Royce Service Engineer, veteran, College Grad (B.A. History) who has been listening to recorded jazz music since he was 5-6 yrs old. One of his first memories is listening to a 78 version of “Cherokee” by Charlie Barnett.

Listen to a 1974 recording of Kenny Drew and Niels-Henning Orsted Pederson play “You Don’t Know What Love Is”

