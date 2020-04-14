“Louie Armstrong on the Moon” — humor by Dig Wayne

.

.

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress

Louis Armstrong, 1946

.

___

.

.

.

Louie Armstrong On The Moon

by Dig Wayne

.

The Saturn V mega rocket had a problem with syncopation from the get go. The uber squares shipped in the highest foreheads and keenest flat tops money could buy but the translunar queso bullseye refused to step and fetch it.

As it shined on NASS-UH from the dark side, the nation looked on with a passel of high hopes, which seemed to sharply dwindle as the countdown winded toward T-minus.

At the same time in Kansas City, Miles had decided to burn his Brooks Brothers suits and procure a baker’s dozen dashikis. Tasting the dust of Africa stuck in his craw, he rhythmically coughed up a new era and re-invented himself on the spot.

NASS-UH caught wind of this fresh gale and geeked out a tall drink of water to see how the billowing tides were affecting what was and what would be. The agency recruited Miles to grace a set of freshly birthed rhythms to wash up on shore at Merritt Island, with eyes to sync up the mega dart and the dark spot. Miles blew in and blew out while overstaying his welcome on an ice-cold remote launch pad.

When Walter Cron-kite cried the blues to the nation that the space race was over- Alpha, Lil and Lucille sent out a heave-and-a ho to Satch-a-mo.

Waking from a cornbread induced deep sleep, Pops growled and prowled and said “Them cats won’t neva get that big ol’ firecracker outa here playin’ that mid-range be-boo.” And with that, Louie Armstrong opened the window, snapped his fingers and blew a syncopated high C of Tranquility.

The note held within it the entire universe and thus all became one.

“One small note for man, one huge note for mankind.”

.

___

.

.

photo Christine Vlasak

Dig Wayne lives in Los Angeles, California with his wife and two children. He is a former professional singer and songwriter. For the last several decades he has been a professional actor. Dig is now an acting instructor at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. He is proud to be a life member of the Actors Studio NYC and Los Angeles. His poetry and photography can be found in the online magazines Felix and Citron Review. His poetry has been published in the literary journals, Askew and Spillway.

.

.

.