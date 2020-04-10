“living (we’ll get through)” — a poem by Felicia Chernesky

photograph and painting by Jules Grandgagnage / CC BY-SA

Portrait of the Belgian jazz saxophonist Jack Sels, 2013

living (we’ll get through)

the rhythmic flow

that trills and travels—

a saxophone

exploring sound—

the making time

to trace each riff,

watching it wander

all around

and meeting music

everywhere,

from walking bass

to blues, twelve-bar,

for singing in

the key of wonder

all along

this boulevard

Felicia Sanzari Chernesky is a longtime editor, slowly publishing poet, and author of six picture books, including.From Apple Trees to Cider, Please!.and.The Boy Who Said Nonsense.(Albert Whitman). In 2018 she left the masthead of an academic quarterly to work with people who want to share their stories, ideas, and poems in print. Her poem, “Mother Tongue,” received an honorable mention in the 2020 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award. Felicia lives with her family in Flemington, New Jersey. Find her online, with links to recent publications, at. www.feliciachernesky.com

Chet Baker plays “Alone Together,” from his 1959 album Chet, featuring Pepper Adams on baritone sax and Herbie Mann on flute.

