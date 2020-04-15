“Intimation of Immortality (for John D ‘Angelico)” — a poem by John Stupp

.
.
1933 D’Angelico archtop guitar #1034
.
.
.
Intimation of Immortality
…………………………………………For John D ‘Angelico
.
“…let me first do some great thing that shall be told among men hereafter.”
Homer, The Iliad
.
Speak memory—
of the cunning hero
from Little Italy
the archtop carver
the workshop magician
blown off course time and again
he set sail
after he plundered Manhattan’s
sacred heights from Kenmare Street
and
speak memory—
tell the tale of John of the Angels
alone among men
a Stradivarius of sawdust
and great deeds
from Little Italy
how he carved jazz guitars
for Johnny Smith and Barney Kessel and Oscar Moore
and others
with chisel and apron
in the 1930’s and 40’s and 50’s
in New York
taking time with spruce
and maple
and ebony
his sunburst bodies
naked as the nymph Calypso
on whom it was said
no man might gaze
lest he be consumed alive
but
who bore John many children
whose only god was heaven
strung above the city’s roof
whose only hell—
the flame beneath the fretboard of the sea
.
.
___
.
.
John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island.was published in 2017. His manuscript.Summer Job.won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. A chapbook entitled.When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic.will be published by Red Flag Poetry in 2020. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.
.
.
Click here to visit the Wikipedia page for the luthier John D’Angelico
.
.
The 1933 D’Angelico archtop guitar pictured above the poem, serial number #1034, was originally owned by Andy Jackson who at the time played with Blanche Calloway and Her Joy Boys and went on to play with the Edgar Hayes Orchestra. (Wikipedia)
.
.
A 1938 recording of “When You and I Were Young,” by the Edgar Hayes Quintet, with Andy Jackson on guitar (presumably playing the guitar pictured)
.
.
.