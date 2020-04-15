“Intimation of Immortality (for John D ‘Angelico)” — a poem by John Stupp

Thatrhythmman / CC BY

1933 D’Angelico archtop guitar #1034

Intimation of Immortality

…………………………………………For John D ‘Angelico

.

“…let me first do some great thing that shall be told among men hereafter.”

Homer, The Iliad

Speak memory—

of the cunning hero

from Little Italy

the archtop carver

the workshop magician

blown off course time and again

he set sail

after he plundered Manhattan’s

sacred heights from Kenmare Street

and

speak memory—

tell the tale of John of the Angels

alone among men

a Stradivarius of sawdust

and great deeds

from Little Italy

how he carved jazz guitars

for Johnny Smith and Barney Kessel and Oscar Moore

and others

with chisel and apron

in the 1930’s and 40’s and 50’s

in New York

taking time with spruce

and maple

and ebony

his sunburst bodies

naked as the nymph Calypso

on whom it was said

no man might gaze

lest he be consumed alive

but

who bore John many children

whose only god was heaven

strung above the city’s roof

whose only hell—

the flame beneath the fretboard of the sea

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island.was published in 2017. His manuscript.Summer Job.won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. A chapbook entitled.When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic.will be published by Red Flag Poetry in 2020. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

Click here to visit the Wikipedia page for the luthier John D’Angelico

The 1933 D’Angelico archtop guitar pictured above the poem, serial number #1034, was originally owned by Andy Jackson who at the time played with Blanche Calloway and Her Joy Boys and went on to play with the Edgar Hayes Orchestra. (Wikipedia)

A 1938 recording of “When You and I Were Young,” by the Edgar Hayes Quintet, with Andy Jackson on guitar (presumably playing the guitar pictured)

