“In Memory of Ellis Marsalis”– a poem by Ed Ruzicka

.

.

Lee Paxton at English Wikipedia / CC BY-SA

Ellis Marsalis (1934 – 2020), performing at Hartwood Acres, Pittsburgh, PA, June 6, 2004

.

___

.

In Memory of Ellis Marsalis

What is an arpeggio

…………….that it sails

…………………………….so quickly –

…………………………………………ear to heart,

resonates,

…………….heightens the instant,

…………………………….for as long

…………………………………………as it lasts?

Back held erect,

…………….with calm

…………………………….authority you

…………………………………………nurtured the keys.

There wasn’t a song

…………….you couldn’t

…………………………….take apart

…………………………………………put back together

transformed simply

…………….the way light bends

…………………………….a straight rod

…………………………………………underwater.

…………………………………………In your hands

…………….in the movement of your hands

in the movement of your hands over keys

came arpeggios

…………….the soul did not know

…………………………….it knew.

.

.

___

.

.

Ed Ruzicka has published one book, Engines of Belief, and has recently had his second, My Life in Cars, accepted for release later in the year. Ed’s poems have appeared in the Atlanta Review, Rattle, the New Millennium Review as well as many other literary journals and anthologies. Ed is an Occupational Therapist who lives with his wife, Renee, in Baton Rogue, LA. More at:. edrpoet.com

.

..

.

Listen to a 1999 recording of Ellis Marsalis playing “Mood Indigo”

.

.

Read Mr. Marsalis’ obiturary in the New York Times by clicking here

.

.

.