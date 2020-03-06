Update on Short Fiction Contest #53

.

.

photo Creative Commons Zero – CC0

.

…..The 53rd edition of the Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest is now in its final stages. Finalists have been determined and publication of the story is anticipated for the week of March 15.

…..Many thanks to everyone who submitted their story, and for those who anticipate its publication.

…..Stories are currently being accepted for the 54th edition…Details can be found by clicking here

…..You can read the winning story in the 52nd edition, “Random Blonde” by Zandra Renwick, by clicking here

.

.

In a 2012 interview, John Updike reads from his 1961 story “A & P,” which first appeared in the New Yorker in 1961, and also talks about the writing process…

.



.

.

.