“The Rumproller” — a poem by Kristofer Collins

Image by Janet Herman from Pixabay

The Rumproller .

There is a great banging coming from inside the brewery

while out here in the sun my blood knocks at the blue

ceilings of my veins like an irate tenant in the apartment

one floor down unprepared for that first blast of Lee

Morgan’s trumpet as The Rumproller kicks off its assault

on the funk deprived asses of Butler Street. The outdoor

benches are bare of shade and the spring-shocked trees

of Allegheny Cemetery, absent their green regalia

stand there in a stupor. Goddamn, it’s really gonna happen!

The winter has donned its shabby hat and shown itself

the door. They arrive like Romero’s hungry children,

the sun and this last day of March crawling around

their faces, ready for renewal, eager for sex and the gauzy

delinquent decisions of warm days and warmer more

spectacular nights. A nod is all we need to say we survived.

The world didn’t end and that was not a guarantee.

Touch my hand, put your hand to my cheek. I’m so happy

to see you again. The sun is shaking its beautiful fat ass

all across the sky. Etiquette demands we do the same.

Kristofer Collins is the books editor for Pittsburgh Magazine. He is the author of several poetry collections, most recently. Salsa Night at Hilo Town Tavern.published by Hyacinth Girl Press. He lives in Pittsburgh, PA with his wife and son.

Listen to Lee Morgan play “The Rumproller,” a 1965 recording featuring Joe Henderson, Ronnie Mathews, Victor Sproles and Billy Higgins

