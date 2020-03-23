“Tenderly” — a poem by Patricia Carragon

Tenderly

Chet Baker’s trumpet sings

………….unrestricted airwaves

………….in a senseless world

lonely trees by the promenade

………….wooden arms and hands

…………. feel wind’s breath

an empty shore

………….a bedroom for sea and mist

………….to play without panic

courtyard ball games

………….a father spends time

………….with his son

a writer watches

………….social distancing

………….from the 2nd floor

……………………………………………Patricia Carragon, March, 2020

…………………………………………...(first appeared in The New Verse News)

Patricia.Carragon’s recent publications include.A Gathering of the Tribes, Bear Creek Haiku, First Literary Review-East, Live Mag!, Muddy River Poetry Review, Narrative Northeast, Panoplyzine, and.Stardust Haiku..She has forthcoming work from.EOAGH, Nixes Mate, and The Paterson Review.. Her.latest books from Poets Wear Prada are.Meowku.and.The Cupcake Chronicles, and.Innocence from Finishing Line Press. Her first novel,.Angel Fire,.is forthcoming from Alien Buddha Press.

A 1956 recording of Chet Baker playing “Tenderly,” with Jimmy Bond (bass), Nils-Bertil Dahlander (drums) and Gérard Gustin (piano)

