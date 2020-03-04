Poems by Susan Spear and David Dephy

March 4th, 2020

.

.

Trumpet Player,” by James Brewer

.

.

.

Mist

Standing in front of the mist, trying to hear something
from outside of silence—expecting a miracle at dawn,

my heart is whispering to me: “The only two things that matter—
what your goal is and how can you achieve it, ‘cause talent

is regularly in peril, as the homeland, it evokes enmity,
beauty is regularly in peril, as the kindness, it evokes disgust,

freedom is regularly in peril, as the love, it evokes fear
and wishes no longer resemble dreams, nor we ourselves,

the answer to questions always lays in front and freezes
and burns the same.” Standing in front of the mist,

trying to hear something from outside of silence—
I feel my heart as I feel joy, I feel like Charlie Parker.

.

By.David Dephy

 

.

.

___

.

.

Blue Midnight
……………………after Paul Motian

……………………(for Colin Stranahan)

.
They slip in from the sidewalk one by one
as the day dims to brown. Some stake tables
near the stage, some lean against the bar.

Spot lights burn like suns on the drums
and baby grand. Amber whiskey glistens.
Jazz fans sip, waiting for the blues.

When the tunes begin, the strangers
lean in, begin to pulse and sway, in sync.
The pianist plays a fast, flat-fingered riff.

With finesse, the spike-haired drummer
solos. His cymbals sing, shimmering.
A killer bass line conjures jazz gigs gone,
and then a slender ghost commands the scene,
playing through the changes. A woman claps.
He laughs, nods to the crowd and disappears.

The woman bites her lip and runs her finger
around her glass, stained red with pinot noir.
The crowd is on its feet, “More, encore.”

Notes soar and burst, then die like fireworks
in a darkening sky. The house lights rise.
The lonely leave alone—and slip into blue midnight.

.

…………………………………….f first appeared in Verse Virtual, April, 2018

.

 

By Susan Spear

 

.

.

 

.

_____

.

.

photo by Donna Termini

David Dephy is a trilingual Georgian/American award-winning poet, novelist, essayist, performer, multimedia artist.  He is the winner of the 2019 Spillwords Press Poetry Award for June’s Publication of the Month and a finalist of the Adelaide Literary Award Anthology 2019 for the category of Best Poem. His works have been published and anthologized in the USA and all over the world by the many literary magazines, journals and publishing houses. He lives and works in New York City.

.

.

___

.

.

Susan.Delaney.Spear.earned an MFA in 2012 from Western Colorado State University. She is an Associate Professor and English Department Chair at Colorado Christian University. .Beyond All Bearing, her first collection, was published by Wipf and Stock in 2018.

.

.

“Trumpet Player” painting courtesy of James Brewer

.

.

Share this:
Tags: , , ,

One comments on “Poems by Susan Spear and David Dephy”

Comment on this article:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

In this Issue

The winter collection of poetry offers readers a look at the culture of jazz music through the imaginative writings of its 32 contributors. Within these 41 poems, writers express their deep connection to the music – and those who play it – in their own inventive and often philosophical language that communicates much, but especially love, sentiment, struggle, loss, and joy.

Interview

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress
Con Chapman, author of Rabbit's Blues: The Life and Music of Johnny Hodges discusses the great Ellington saxophonist

Book Excerpt

This story, excerpted from Irving Berlin: New York Genius by James Kaplan, describes how Berlin came to write his first major hit song, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” and speaks to its historic musical and cultural significance.

Interview

photo by Francis Wolff/© Mosaic Images
Interview with Paul Lopes, author of Art Rebels: Race, Class and Gender in the Art of Miles Davis and Martin Scorsese

Poetry

photo of Archie Shepp by Veryl Oakland
"Archie Shepp's Jazz Song," by Susana Case

Art

Art by Charles Ingham
“Charles Ingham’s Jazz Narratives” — Vol. 1 -- a unique view of jazz history

Jazz History Quiz #134

Photo by Brian McMillen/Brian McMillen Photography
Influenced by Charlie Parker and Phil Woods (pictured), before forming his own group this alto player got his start in Buddy Rich’s Big Band, and shortly thereafter played with Lionel Hampton. While leading his own band, he was famous for playing bebop covers of songs such as “The I Love Lucy Theme,” “Come Fly With Me,” and “Hooray for Hollywood,” and often performed with singer Eddie Jefferson. Who is he?

Community

News about the poet Arlene Corwin

Photography

photo of Stephane Grappelli by Veryl Oakland
Veryl Oakland’s “Jazz in Available Light” — photos (and stories) of violinists Joe Venuti, Stephane Grappelli, Jean-Luc Ponty, Zbigniew Seifert, and Leroy Jenkins

Short Fiction

Photo/CC0 Public Doman
Short Fiction Contest-winning story #52 — “Random Blonde,” by Zandra Renwick

Great Encounters

photo of Sidney Bechet by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress
In this edition of "Great Encounters," Con Chapman, author of Rabbit’s Blues: The Life and Music of Johnny Hodges, writes about Hodges’ early musical training, and the first meeting he had with Sidney Bechet, the influential and legendary reed player who Hodges called “tops in my book.”

Book Excerpt

In the introduction to Jazz and Justice: Racism and the Political Economy of the Music, author Gerald Horne writes about the severe cultural and economic obstacles jazz musicians have encountered since the music's inception

Interview

photo by Michael Lionstar
In a wide-ranging interview, Nate Chinen, former New York Times jazz critic and currently the director of editorial content for WBGO (Jazz) Radio, talks about his book Playing Changes: Jazz for the New Century,, described by Herbie Hancock as a “fascinating read” that shows Chinen’s “firm support of the music

“What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?”

"What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?"
Dianne Reeves, Nate Chinen, Gary Giddins, Michael Cuscuna, Eliane Elias and Ashley Kahn are among the 12 writers, musicians, and music executives who list and write about their favorite Blue Note albums

Pressed for All Time

In this edition, producer Helen Keane tells Michael Jarrett, author of Pressed For All Time: Producing the Great Jazz Albums about how the collaboration of Tony Bennett and Bill Evans began, culminating in the 1975 recording, The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album.

Interview

Photographer Carol Friedman
In an entertaining conversation that also features a large volume of her famous photography, Carol Friedman discusses her lifelong work of distinction in the world of jazz photography

Humor

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress
"Every Soul is a Circus," by Dig Wayne

In the Previous Issue

photo of Sullivan Fortner by Carol Friedman
“The Jazz Photography Issue” features an interview with today’s most eminent jazz portrait photographer Carol Friedman, news from Michael Cuscuna about newly released Francis Wolff photos, as well as archived interviews with William Gottlieb, Herman Leonard, Lee Tanner, a piece on Milt Hinton, a new edition of photos from Veryl Oakland, and much more…

Contributing writers

LEARN HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR WORK

Site Archive