“Our Father, Who Art McCoy Tyner” — a poem by John Stupp

.

.

photo by Brian McMillen

McCoy Tyner

December 11, 1938 – March 6, 2020

.

.

Our Father, Who Art McCoy Tyner

Do you believe in God

after hearing McCoy Tyner

on My Favorite Things

who wouldn’t

hallowed be his holy name

hallowed be his hands like the front and backside of a wave

breaking the whitest of white man songs over a piano

causing irreparable damage

hallowed be this jazz flood

hallowed be this jazz hurricane

forget the news

forget politics

you don’t need to know anything else

hallowed be the lull between chords

when the harmony goes quiet for a minute

before his hands lock together like the deepest pilings

creosote stained

barnacle stained

and another wave rolls

looking for somebody

may his will be done

in this kingdom

may he forgive the bluefish their trespasses

and the croakers and spots who trespass against us

may he forgive me

a mackerel

like every other mackerel

a sinner looking for something shiny

before the Fall of Rome

some pottery

a necklace

a school of notes

and I found it

.

.

___

.

.

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island.was published in 2017. His manuscript.Summer Job.won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. A chapbook entitled.When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic.will be published by Red Flag Poetry in 2020. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

.

.

.

Read Ben Ratliff’s New York Times obituary of McCoy Tyner by clicking here

.

.

.

.

.