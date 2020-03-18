“Lenox Ave. (February 3, 2020)”– a poem by Carrie Magness Radna

Phillie Casablanca / CC BY

Lenox Ave. (February 3, 2020)

I wasn’t expecting the sound of seagulls

& water when I popped out of 2 train

at 135th Street

Randy birds mating,

attacking trash bags

outside of Harlem Medical Center

as I paced a few blocks

on Lenox Ave., also named

after the firebrand Malcolm X,

I wasn’t prepared for that

but where were the jazz greats

of yesteryear? I wanted my heart

& guts to be smacked shut

by their vibrato & music,

even on an early Monday morning

before the Research all-staff meeting

at Schomburg Center, &

their various bland bagels and croissants

but where Black History and culture

is still vibrant and alive,

where Maya Angelou

once danced upon the river-stoned floor

that held the ashes of Langston Hughes.

After learning the subservience of slavery through art

& the photography of effervescent Black women,

I crossed 10 blocks on Lenox

to Red Rooster Cafe

with my boss, devouring

chicken & waffles

high as the fattest tower

on 125th Street;

we sachet our way back to Queens,

“Like a Natural Woman”

sung by the angel Aretha

led our way from blessed Harlem.

Carrie Magness Radna is a NYPL cataloger, choral singer, lyricist and poet born in Norman, Oklahoma. Previous publications: .The Oracular Tree, Tuck Magazine, Muddy River Poetry Review, .First Literary Review-East, Muddy River Poetry Review, The Poetic Bond VIII & IX (Willowdown Books),.and Shot Glass Journal..Her latest poetry collection,.Hurricanes never apologize (Luchador Press) was published in December 2019; it’s now available on Amazon.com. She lives in Manhattan with her husband Rudolf.

