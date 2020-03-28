“Kind of Blue” (Found Poems), by P.W. Bridgman

March 28th, 2020

.

.

 

Blue in Green — Miles Davis, by Paul Lovering

.

___

.

.

 

Kind of Blue (Found Poems) 1

.

So What 

that intro, dat bass
a Mount Rushmore of jazz players
listen how Miles
utilises space in his solo
humanity reached its peak in evolution
at 1:32—the best cymbal crash
into a.laid-back groove ever

in the end all roads lead here

throw on this tune and
all will be right in the world again

.

Freddie Freeloader

 groove alchemy
like walking down a city street
wearing dresses
my man wearing a suit
architecture | coffee shops
streets cars | people
close your eyes
listen to this while manifesting

I love how Miles comes in
two beats early on the head out
(and people say that
the USA has no culture)

.

Blue in Green

a cat in a coffee shop
lit only by a buzzing neon sign
told me to come here
remembering love
makes me wanna put on
a trench coat and a fedora
go to a bar sip whiskey
and be depressed
they don’t understand
I lost something once

absence is a spectre of regret
all its own

they don’t understand
gimme a cigarette

.

All Blues

I.can get lost
I was stuck in a pawn shop
for 13 years and four months
13 years?
13 years and four months!
never thought of this as a lullaby but
great solo Miles David
(this needs to be called
inside McDonalds at 2 AM)

.

Flamenco Sketches

 like the grapes in the wine
I too am crushed
tears fill my closed eyes
I’m dying, my friend
just wobbling on the water
she never liked me as much
as I loved her

in college I used to lay on the floor
like a noisy neighbour with a drill or hammer.

legends are just too powerful, ya know
the best ending in history

it won’t happen again
I forgive myself
I’m Brazilian

.

 

1….This suite of poems was inspired by Miles Davis’s ground-breaking LP, Kind of Blue, recorded in 1959. The titles correspond to those of the five tracks on the album. All of the language employed in the poems has been borrowed from multiple comments made online by YouTube listeners concerning each of those tracks. The commenting listeners’ words and phrases have however been rearranged and recombined in new ways by the poet. Liberties have been taken with the original spelling, punctuation, capitalization and use of italics.

.

___

.

 

P.W. Bridgman writes from Vancouver. His selection of poems, entitled A Lamb, was published by Ekstasis Editions in 2018. It was preceded in 2013 by a selection of short fiction entitled Standing at an Angle to My Age (Libros Libertad). Bridgman’s writing has appeared in Grain, The Antigonish Review, Canadian Poetry Review, The Moth Magazine, The High Window, The Glasgow Review of Books, The Honest Ulsterman, The Bangor Literary Journal, The Galway Review, Ars Medica, Poetry Salzburg Review and other periodicals and anthologies.

Learn more at .www.pwbridgman.ca

.

.

___

.

.

The artist Paul William Lovering lives in Edinburgh.  You can visit his web site and view his work by clicking here

.

.

.

.

A short film celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Kind of Blue

.

.

.

