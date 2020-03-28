“Kind of Blue” (Found Poems), by P.W. Bridgman

Blue in Green — Miles Davis , by Paul Lovering

Kind of Blue (Found Poems) 1

So What

that intro, dat bass

a Mount Rushmore of jazz players

listen how Miles

utilises space in his solo

humanity reached its peak in evolution

at 1:32—the best cymbal crash

into a.laid-back groove ever

in the end all roads lead here

throw on this tune and

all will be right in the world again

Freddie Freeloader

groove alchemy

like walking down a city street

wearing dresses

my man wearing a suit

architecture | coffee shops

streets cars | people

close your eyes

listen to this while manifesting

I love how Miles comes in

two beats early on the head out

(and people say that

the USA has no culture)

Blue in Green

a cat in a coffee shop

lit only by a buzzing neon sign

told me to come here

remembering love

makes me wanna put on

a trench coat and a fedora

go to a bar sip whiskey

and be depressed

they don’t understand

I lost something once

absence is a spectre of regret

all its own

they don’t understand

gimme a cigarette

All Blues

I.can get lost

I was stuck in a pawn shop

for 13 years and four months

13 years?

13 years and four months!

never thought of this as a lullaby but

great solo Miles David

(this needs to be called

inside McDonalds at 2 AM)

Flamenco Sketches

like the grapes in the wine

I too am crushed

tears fill my closed eyes

I’m dying, my friend

just wobbling on the water

she never liked me as much

as I loved her

in college I used to lay on the floor

like a noisy neighbour with a drill or hammer.

legends are just too powerful, ya know

the best ending in history

it won’t happen again

I forgive myself

I’m Brazilian

1…. This suite of poems was inspired by Miles Davis’s ground-breaking LP, Kind of Blue, recorded in 1959. The titles correspond to those of the five tracks on the album. All of the language employed in the poems has been borrowed from multiple comments made online by YouTube listeners concerning each of those tracks. The commenting listeners’ words and phrases have however been rearranged and recombined in new ways by the poet. Liberties have been taken with the original spelling, punctuation, capitalization and use of italics.

.

P.W. Bridgman writes from Vancouver. His selection of poems, entitled A Lamb, was published by Ekstasis Editions in 2018. It was preceded in 2013 by a selection of short fiction entitled Standing at an Angle to My Age (Libros Libertad). Bridgman’s writing has appeared in Grain, The Antigonish Review, Canadian Poetry Review, The Moth Magazine, The High Window, The Glasgow Review of Books, The Honest Ulsterman, The Bangor Literary Journal, The Galway Review, Ars Medica, Poetry Salzburg Review and other periodicals and anthologies.

Learn more at .www.pwbridgman.ca

The artist Paul William Lovering lives in Edinburgh. You can visit his web site and view his work by clicking here

