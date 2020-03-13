“Consult at the 8th Street Clinic” — a poem by D.R. James

.

.

photo Creative Commons Zero – CC0

.

.

Consult at the 8th Street Clinic

…………………………………………—for Jack Ridl

“Doc, here’s my dizzy symptom:

I’m buying these skinny books

like they’re jazz CD’s—

rackin’ ‘em up on the changer,

five at a time, punchin’ in

‘All Disks’ and ‘Shuffle,’

diggin’ whatever cut comes

improv’d out of the whirl—

one long, mad, wild whirl:

StaffordGinsbergRidlCollinsOliver!

“Hell, even the names’ll jazz a mind

that once wandered

that ol’ square-ass landscape of meaning.

“Damn! So,

whadoIgot?”

“Poems, man. . . .

Poems.”

.

.

___

.

.



D.R. James lives in the woods near Saugatuck, Michigan. His most recent of nine collections are .Flip Requiem.(Dos Madres Press, 2020), .Surreal Expulsion.(The Poetry Box, 2019), and .If god were gentle. (Dos Madres Press, 2017), .and his micro-chapbook .All Her Jazz. is printable-for-folding at the Origami Poems Project..

https://www.amazon.com/author/drjamesauthorpage

.

.

.