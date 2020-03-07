A 2001 Jerry Jazz Musician Interview with McCoy Tyner

photo by Brian McMillen

McCoy Tyner at Keystone Korner, San Francisco, 1981

…..With yesterday’s passing of pianist McCoy Tyner, the world lost a major creative voice of the past 60 years. So much joy and awe in virtually every groove he carved…

…..I had the great privilege of interviewing him in 2001, which was part of a series of conversations in a Jerry Jazz Musician feature called “The A Love Supreme Interviews.” He talks about many topics – notably his time with Art Farmer and the Jazztet, his friendship with John Coltrane, and his memories of the recording date.

…..I welcome you to read the interview, which you can do by clicking here. You can check out “The A Love Supreme Interviews” by clicking here.

“Acknowledgement,” from A Love Supreme, featuring John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison and Elvin Jones

