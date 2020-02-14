“Dancing With Jackie” — a poem by Mike Faran

.

.

“Untitled” by Henry Denander

.

.

Dancing With Jackie

Dancing with you

I’m not aware that one leg is

shorter than the other

or perhaps one leg is longer

than the other,

but I do know that you are

painfully conscious of it

though we glide like an

autumn breeze;

we own this dance-floor!

One shoe is custom-made for

you,

the other a bright red stiletto.

We sit down, order fresh

cocktails and hold hands across

the small table;

a dark red candle flickers.

I see a lazy tear coursing your

cheek and I kiss it away.

You squeeze my hands tighter,

and I ask for the last dance –

the barefoot dance on the moonlit

sands of Zuma Beach,

where we have the jazz-music of

the surf.

You smile and nod with the beauty

and bravery of a child.

.

……………… -originally published on Jerry Jazz Musician in Feb. 2018

.

.

___

.

.

Mike Faran lived in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He was the author of.We Go To A Fire.(Penury Press) and was also a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in.Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and.Slant.

A frequenter contributor to Jerry Jazz Musician, Mike passed away in December, 2017

.

.

___

.

.

.

.

Henry Denander is an artist and a poet. He is the author of six chapbooks

of poetry and his most recent poetry collection The Accidental Navigator was published by Lummox Press in San Diego, California. His poetry and art have been published in many American books and magazines. Later in 2020 Pig Ear Press will publish his next collection of prose poems.

He has a website with poetry and art at www.henrydenander.com.

Henry’s art will be featured in the Winter collection of poetry

.

.

.

.