“Dancing With Jackie” — a poem by Mike Faran

February 14th, 2020

“Untitled” by Henry Denander

Dancing With Jackie

Dancing with you
I’m not aware that one leg is
shorter than the other
or perhaps one leg is longer
than the other,

but I do know that you are
painfully conscious of it
though we glide like an
autumn breeze;
we own this dance-floor!

One shoe is custom-made for
you,
the other a bright red stiletto.

We sit down, order fresh
cocktails and hold hands across
the small table;
a dark red candle flickers.

I see a lazy tear coursing your
cheek and I kiss it away.
You squeeze my hands tighter,

and I ask for the last dance –

the barefoot dance on the moonlit
sands of Zuma Beach,
where we have the jazz-music of
the surf.

You smile and nod with the beauty
and bravery of a child.

………………-originally published on Jerry Jazz Musician in Feb. 2018

Mike Faran lived in Ventura, Ca. as a retired lobster trap builder. He was the author of.We Go To A Fire.(Penury Press) and was also a Pushcart Prize nominee. His work has been published in.Atlanta Review, Rattle, The Haight Ashbury Literary Journal, and.Slant.

A frequenter contributor to Jerry Jazz Musician, Mike passed away in December, 2017

Henry Denander is an artist and a poet. He is the author of six chapbooks
of poetry and his most recent poetry collection The Accidental Navigator was published by Lummox Press in San Diego, California. His poetry and art have been published in many American books and magazines. Later in 2020 Pig Ear Press will publish his next collection of prose poems.

 He has a website with poetry and art at www.henrydenander.com.

Henry’s art will be featured in the Winter collection of poetry

