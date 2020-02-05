“Bud Powell Came to Me Twice Today” — a poem by Terrance Underwood

photo by Francis Wolff/© Mosaic Images

Bud Powell at Birdland, August, 1957

Bud Powell Came To Me Twice Today

over the image of a city sidewalk

broadly peopled like in

tight dollied crane shots

topcoat thick with

jump notes coming in swarms

……….bump & rub

………………..push pull

………………………..sidestep

……………………………skip a beat

bustling peds dodge darting traffic

crowding keys both on & off

coloring the dark & grey

(inspired by “Parisienne Thoroughfare”)

………………..2

closely viewing Cezanne’s “Bathers”

while mindfully hearing

“Dance of the Infidels”

those forms on display begin to move

wanting out of their confinement

to be nearer the notes

heard for the first time

at no loss to water

or sunlight

or image

___

Terrance Underwood is a retired Rolls-Royce Service Engineer, veteran, College Grad (B.A. History) who has been listening to recorded jazz music since he was 5-6 yrs old. One of his first memories is listening to a 78 version of “Cherokee” by Charlie Barnett.

Francis Wolff photo courtesy Michael Cuscuna/Mosaic Records

Bud Powell plays “Parisian Thoroughfare”

…and “Dance of the Infidels”

