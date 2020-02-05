.
.
photo by Francis Wolff/© Mosaic Images
Bud Powell at Birdland, August, 1957
.
.
Bud Powell Came To Me Twice Today
………………..1
over the image of a city sidewalk
broadly peopled like in
tight dollied crane shots
topcoat thick with
jump notes coming in swarms
……….bump & rub
………………..push pull
………………………..sidestep
……………………………skip a beat
bustling peds dodge darting traffic
crowding keys both on & off
coloring the dark & grey
(inspired by “Parisienne Thoroughfare”)
.
………………..2
closely viewing Cezanne’s “Bathers”
while mindfully hearing
“Dance of the Infidels”
those forms on display begin to move
wanting out of their confinement
to be nearer the notes
heard for the first time
at no loss to water
or sunlight
or image
.
.
___
.
.
Terrance Underwood is a retired Rolls-Royce Service Engineer, veteran, College Grad (B.A. History) who has been listening to recorded jazz music since he was 5-6 yrs old. One of his first memories is listening to a 78 version of “Cherokee” by Charlie Barnett.
.
.
Francis Wolff photo courtesy Michael Cuscuna/Mosaic Records
.
.
Bud Powell plays “Parisian Thoroughfare”
.
and…”Dance of the Infidels”
.
.
.
.
One comments on ““Bud Powell Came to Me Twice Today” — a poem by Terrance Underwood”
Terrance, I really enjoyed that, Bud’s “jump notes coming in swarms” …