“Archie Shepp’s Jazz Song” — a poem by Susana Case

photo by Veryl Oakland

Archie Shepp, Berkeley, CA, 1971

Archie Shepp’s Jazz Song

………. Gather round this coffin and mourn your dying swan .

………. Margaret Walker, “For Malcolm X”

Shepp, believing in the immortality

of Malcolm’s significance, murmurs,

a few weeks after his murder,

“Semper Malcolm” over disjointed jazz,

“Malcolm,” meaning disciple, meaning

turning his back on the pimp thing,

Malcolm, who voiced hostility to those

who still hold the keys to the garden.

Malcolm, name as elegy, Shepp

mourning six shots in Malcolm’s chest,

his speech barely begun, a podium,

Audubon Ballroom decked in terra cotta

foxes. If one is brilliant, where one begins

is not where one ends, Shepp loosening

his play on his tenor sax, like Malcolm

freeing himself from his rancor

in his letter from Mecca after his Hajj,

Malcolm not destined for

the dimenticatoio, the immense room

where gather all the forgotten.

_____

Susana H. Case is the author of seven books of poetry. Drugstore Blue (Five Oaks Press) won an IPPY Award. Her first collection, The Scottish Café, from Slapering Hol Press, was re-released in a dual-language English-Polish version, Kawiarnia Szkocka by Opole University Press. She is also the author of five chapbooks, two of which won poetry prizes, and most recently, Body Falling, Sunday Morning, from Milk and Cake Press.

Photo of Archie Shepp courtesy of Veryl Oakland, edited from the original, which included Alice Coltrane (harp) and Jimmy Garrison (bass); Berkeley, CA, 1971

Archie Shepp plays “Poem for Malcolm,” recorded in 1969

