A Collection of Jazz Poetry — Winter, 2020 Edition

“Untitled” by Henry Dendander

…..The winter collection of poetry offers readers a look at the culture of jazz music through the imaginative writings of its 32 contributors. Within these 41 poems, writers express their deep connection to the music – and those who play it – in their own inventive and often philosophical language that communicates much, but especially love, sentiment, struggle, loss, and joy.

…..Submissions were received from nearly 100 poets from all over the world for this collection, for which I am humbled by and ever grateful. Such participation confirms to me that there is a desire among poets and readers for a publication devoted to the richness of this music and culture, and its inspiration for creativity.

I hope you enjoy…

Joe

(Featuring the art of Henry Denander. All images within this collection are copyright Henry Denander)

And So Jazz Came To Be

In the bible of jazz, ragtime (with its syncopated, ragged rhythm

set the rules of the musical landscape that grew into jazz),

……..led to Dixieland (wild and wooly, and hot hot hot,

……..and brothers and sisters, that’s no jive, that is just

……..staying alive with crazy beats)

…………..which begat swing (which was no small thing

…………..making the off-beat central and making melody

…………..lure lovers onto dance floors, where music made

…………..love to them, and they made love to one another),

……..which brought forth bop (bop at the speed of sound,

……..cool bop, hard bop, bop that rocked harder than rockers rock,

……..bop that rediscovered how melody and rhythm could interrelate),

…………..thence came free jazz where all sound is possible, rules are

…………..negotiable, nothing is knowable, all is doable,

…………..freedom, freedom, all can be found and done, oh yeah,

…………..let the listeners catch up on their own, don’t stop and wait

…………..for them, let them take off the top of their heads and imbibe

…………..the music in great gulps and find the sense wherever

…………..or whatever it may be,

……..then fusion arrived with its wild marriage of jazz, rock, blues,

……..electronic experiments, melody cradled in rock guitars, drums

……..almighty and newly freed, basses and pianos set loose to blend

……..sounds and rhythms new to this world, trumpets and saxes

……..let music loose that reminded listeners of times past while charting

……..new and sometimes feral paths,

…………..and the future waits for the next unexpected paths to what

…………..jazz can be, will be, while never forgetting what it has been,

and thus jazz came to be, is, will be, ever and ever in the streets, clubs,

records, movies, and hearts of men and women uplifted and shifted

in what the world means to them, and we listen for what is new, and rejoice

in what has been and continues to be. Amen, brothers and sisters, Amen.

by Michael L. Newell

Jazz In Winter

There is no warming balm

like a lush and tawny riff.

The soothing halcyon psalm

chromatically uplifts

and slows the booted rush,

lingering as it drifts

through freezing city slush

and turned-up collar chill

and taxi blast, to hush

all cold harsh noise until,

between each icy blow,

with melody and trill

and dulcet honey glow,

like February streetlight,

it melts an evening snow.

by Felicia Chernesky

Life Music

I walk to work and spy

an old woman on the porch of a brownstone,

humming a song with an ethnic drawl

while she knits behind wrought iron rails,

a song I don’t recognize

from the sidewalk below,

a song lost moments later

to the motored groan of vehicles

on narrow roads.

As the day ends

and darkness etches retreat of light,

I pass her portico again

to hear the enchanting drone

from her silhouette above,

an indistinct sound which ushers

silent nightfall to calm the day.

Her melody follows me

down the slender sidewalks,

pass centers of bureaucracy,

to the great ocean ports

where I walk for hours upon the pavilions

and occasionally visit a tavern

where the old men relive a memory

in a verse of love’s defeat

or the greener grass of home,

the song mollifies their angst

with drips of melancholy.

I return to my room,

lie awake in my bed

and rehearse the meaning of those events

which shaped my day,

a day that began when the sun cleared

the steeples of industry

and flashed my eyes with a flood of light

to trigger the dust of a beginning

that arose from nowhere

and led to reminiscences of the song

I will create.

by Michael Keshigian

“Bebop in Green”

.

.

Staccato Flight

bluejays jazz the air

through long raindrops

…………..to the leaves

seen as

dashing attributions

of Ornette’s alto

…………..unencumbered

lesser feathers follow

by Terrance Underwood

Kind Of Blue

…………… —Miles Davis (1959)

Those tunes sieved the cataract of voices

pummeling a shrapneled consciousness. Blues

turned skeletons into truths; five modals

immuned me to metronomes of collapse,

mercurial spans,.mourning’s corrosion.

Piano, doubled-up sax, snare, bass, and

muted trumpet (always trumpet, always

Miles emitting drowsed webs, palmed filaments,

space-between intricacies, heresies

of feeling) dismissed that lair’s garrison.

by D.R. James

Syncopation

I find myself talking about The Corner

and Aram’s Spa at King & Train; about

the guys and all the good times.

Like when Pumper would do

one of his crazy impressions

or when Tommy would shinny

up the pole and sit on top

of the red fire alarm box

wearing his goofy grin.

Joe Bazarian, chewing on

a dead cigar – hovering over

the day’s racing form.

There was Chunky,

Cool Chunky

Rock ’n Roll Chunky,

black pompadour slicked back,

the ever-present butt dangling

from the corner of his mouth,

a pack of Camels rolled up

in the sleeve of his Tee.

It was jazz…the blues….poetry…

all rolled into one melody,

a nightly syncopation —

of soulful, joyous dissonance —

a reawakening —

Coltrane cradling infinity

through his horn —

unexpected rhythms

beat out like Nance’s

trumpet on the A Train.

Each night reaching

a crescendo then fading

into Night Train’s diminuendo.

by Russell Dupont

A Meticulous Artist

……………. (for Hank Mobley)

He played as if Bebop hit the snooze button,

slept in late, and took the scenic route to the gig,

rambling through the door,

just in time for the downbeat.

His solos drifted around the room,

nudging their way through the cigarette smoke,

like a calm breeze painting the air.

A crafty intelligence lived underneath the casual exterior.

Motifs and phrases were stated, flipped inside out,

dangled and left behind,

only to return, five minutes later.

A tip of the hat, to anyone listening closely.

Hank wasn’t in a hurry.

Wherever he went, he took in the view,

and enjoyed the ride.

Along the way, he relaxed, thought, and planned ahead.

by Freddington

Miles Davis Comes to Lawrenceville

…………………. for John Grochalski

You remember the blade of his horn

running that voodoo down, driving

the lank end of Butler St.

somewhere in the ugly weeds

of your twenties, the haloed refinery

tankers rampant on the river’s edge,

and Grochalski at the wheel while

somewhere out in the cracked night

a girl waited, swarmed in want.

The silence of those tankers, big and white

as Polish butchers, blood in the drab

folds of their skin, haunts this music now.

Mournful as the plain gray sentences

of ghosts, the steps shattered

snaking up our shared hills, we felt

the accumulated loneliness of parishioners

and widows exiting St. Augustine’s.

The sky was a grid straining to find

some looser language, some mute cry

absent of recrimination.

The cool shade of night drawing down

on our desire, one last exhalation

weary of the wish for redemption

and then, of course, the fade-out.

by Kristofer Collins

Hang Tough

Sonny Rollins is up on Williamsburg Bridge tonight

pushing the demons out of his soul through the curves

of his holy horn, scattering the river with twisted notes

like shrapnel of some unseen but necessary war.

While across the shadow of time and space Cesar Vallejo

picks through trash in Paris for empty bottles to sell

to pay the rent and mumbles in Spanish the words he holds

so dear, the words that keep the poems alive and well.

So then, and then again, and now, and forevermore,

the beaten are unbeaten. The artists leave behind

the censure of the past and climb the bridge where air

is thin or poke through trash to find the diamond.

We think we pass through time, but time passes through us.

And all depends on knowing how and when – to hang tough.

by T.S. Davis

Now That Our Hero Has Come Back

Another rainy

morning in Pittsburgh

drops like scalpels

no need for sunblock

not much to do at work

Frank said it was important to be bored

ok

if the world doesn’t end

I’ll go home having accomplished nothing

but this verse

and humming Bird’s solo on Ornithology

oh beautiful and everlasting chanty

in the empty vessel of America

just wish it was a slower tempo—

Lord does it matter

I have not made the world a better place?

by John Stupp

“Miles Davis, No. 3”

.

.

The Goods Of Jazz

brass

strong on bold

holding tight

stirring life

into listening

wanting souls

as night melts

city sounds

into black

and white

spreading wide

like blood spilled

the horn

of sass

beats the air

with fists

breaking chains

snapping out notes

like junk dogs

burning to bite

as the sweet

honey of

jazz

delivers loud

the goods

by Roger Singer

A Trumpet Break Through: Which Can Happen With Any Horn Or Ax

…………………………………….For: Dominic and Aurora Lewis

it’s tough

in jazz

to play better

as in doing

anything else better.

*****

while in high school

(my lips bled red

several times

on the silver of the mouthpiece),

just trying to reach

high notes on the trumpet.

*****

so, sometimes … when practicing

more & more & more

nothing inches forward …

*****

then one day, you hear

stay with it! stay with it!

it’s that great gnarly

sweat of jazz … when you discover

a certain sound

and know there’s a magic in this.

*****

if you once

play into a“break through”

you will never

stop practicing,

and believing in yourself:

to play better

for ever.

by Alan Yount

Tenor Jam

………. for Sonny Rollins, who turns 90 in September

I’m not going to tell you

about the sideways snowfall

of this moment, the wipers

repeating two syllables

that sound to me like Slavic

gibberish of some sort. There’s

no tune I can hear in that,

but yesterday I opened

up a sax case dressed in dust,

after years, the one that holds

my Conn 10M, marked also

“T” which means transitional,

made in nineteen thirty six,

the one called “naked lady”

by players, so named because

the guy that did the etching

engraved a tiny nude bust

of his beautiful young wife

on the flaring of the bell.

Like lots of older saxes,

it is heavier than hell,

and was cold and slick to touch

when I picked it up again.

It was like hugging a seal,

just without the wriggling.

In thirty six, Lester Young

was twenty seven, maybe

played a horn quite similar

to this one I am holding,

clunky as a sewer pipe,

but out of which danced lightly

airborne notes like popping corn,

birdless feathers in the New

York breeze. I never could play

tenor saxophone worth spit,

but did ok on alto,

better yet on clarinet,

and I’m not writing here

about one warm Friday night

I got to play in Harlem

and for once in all my years

did not feel like old white bread,

nor will I wax romantic

about Dexter or Stan Getz

or Young or Coleman Hawkins

now up in heaven, playing poker

while their tenors stand nearby

in the corner, waiting for

some warm air moving sideways.

by Joel Glickman

St. Louis Blues

……………….. (for Art Tatum)

Tiger Rag

blends into Tea For Two —

no rhyme intended

but it’s the St. Louis Blues.

Strange as it seems

My Sophisticated Lady,

the love that we had —

It’ll Never Be the Same.

When A Woman Loves A Man

you Shout — You Gave Me

Everything But Love.

Liza – This Time It’s Love.

I Would Do Anything For You,

my Beautiful Love

but After You’ve Gone,

I Ain’t Got Nobody —

only Stardust

by Russell Dupont

Barry Harris At Carnegie

…………………………. for Mike

White socks

right leg dancing happily

Hands independent of mind body soul

hands moving, creation: the music

Body relaxed, disciplined

posture formal, even severe

Cool, direct, dignified:

“I wanna be happy”

The hands, the hands,the hands!

Bright intelligence.

………………………Pure pleasure.

………………………………………………Jazz.

………………………………………………… NYC

……………………………………………………………………July – August 94

by Phil Linz

Miles And Miles

His mellow moods

were all emotion—

love songs,

heart melodies

that we could dance slow

or cuddle to— feeling

filtered through

intellect.

Later,

mood morphed,

anger exploded,

rampaged, ranted.

Frenzied feeling

flared, blasted

the tops of our heads

off.

by Phyllis Wax

Roy Hargrove R.I.P.

Roy is baby brother, only

he found peace in notes

black like him

miles without the drama

more like lee morgan or

brownie

st. peter, could never swing

so laid back

to roy, trumpet playing

is like blowing

bubbles

he’s the little boy in

the corner

who waits until everyone solos

then calmly comes in

and puts an exclamation point

on the night

rest easy, groovin with

your horn of

plenty….

by Erren Kelly

I Don’t Stand A Ghost Of A Chance

lament you

poor ol’ Clifford Brown

the sober jazz trumpet

who blew clean

grease

while Satchmo got stoned

and Coltrane got HIGH

see it

rainy turnpike night through Bedford Pennsylvania

the asphalt and the cars all wet clean and coruscating

Clifford knows he must be dreaming in backseat lull

while bandmate’s wife takes wheel

poor Cliff Brown that sober horn

Dead in Bedford

25 in backseat mauled

by wet road kisses and guard rail embrace

3 Dead in Bedford

Rich Powell, Cliff Brown, and wife Nancy

Coltrane went on a few years

to 40

the needle catching up to him years after he had kicked it switched

to whiskeysauce

Satchmo died of a heart attack on the precipice of 70

after all the years of reefers made his voice sound like that

and the road robbed us all out there that night in Bedford

no joy in June spring 1956

for the cleangrease horn of sober Cliff Brown

silenced long before any righteous time

but still its echoin’ out that timeless tune:

immortality

immortality

i-mmortal-i-ty

by Nathan Tluchowski

.

“Bill Evans, piano”

.

.

Piano Fingers

thick shades

night dark

hold off

the curious

trying to see

the diamonds

behind the

reflections

where

he stretches

songs over

unnamed

long roads

while clouds

wept

for the

stories

from him

where years

melted

down the candle

of a life

in song

wherever he

went

by Roger Singer

Sunlight Travels Eight Minutes To Reach Us

…………………………… After Caroline Cabrera

A lot can happen in eight minutes

it’s an eternity

a dog can hold its breath that long

or snore

until the sun wears out

c’mon man

chew a bone or something

reward me

I’m writing this in a laundromat

and

have work to do

unlike the sun who is worshipped

but indifferent

who is loved

but indifferent

who has no shame

unlike dogs and underwear

if you train them

they can play the piano like Art Tatum

by John Stupp

Erroll Garner At The Ace

…………………………… for Cassidy Lee

From a third floor window I imagine

I can almost see the cracked black

& white tile welcoming Penn Avenue

to the long-closed Kappel’s Jewelers.

Behind the dirt-caked door I see myself

blond as the afternoon sun and holding

my grandmother’s hand. It’s her day off

and she’s come for her paycheck. I’ve forgotten

their names but the manager’s sweet cologne

is always there, like the feel of a fresh bag of hot

cashews from the stand inside Sears on Highland,

floating through my memories. Hard black hands

bent the bands of wedding rings and tapped

the names of young brides into the gold until death

they part. Like the sound of Erroll’s piano, a copy

of Gemini spinning gorgeously on the turntable,

that hard, bright music of metal upon metal

is an echo of the harder things to come. My wife says,

Frank Lloyd Wright as the claw-foot tub fills

with hot, clear water. A small Clyde Hare photo

of three women sitting on a bench is there

above the bottles of gin and whiskey and soda.

The sound of that too, the rushing, pounding water

is a rough surface across which Garner glides

like we glide down to dinner counting

the Teenie Harris prints as we go. Here’s one

of Roberto Clemente and his beautiful boy.

And you are my beautiful boy. Here is the world

of your father, this world now gone. The August heat

of East Liberty is different now. You’ll never feel

it this same way, your legs tanned and sticky

with sweat, small hand tight in the grip

of your grandmother’s, and all the faces on Penn

a mystery and wonder like all lives everywhere.

Now I’m bare-assed and high above the city,

that lost land lovely and dirty and sad

in the deep summer humidity. The sound of a piano

worked by Pittsburgh blood clotted upon the dying

breeze and something like a bird hard at the job

of survival and happy as hell for the chance

at this new world.

by Kristofer Collins

“The Table is Set”

.

.

Good Luck

It was his great good luck

not to have had an expensive education

nor pull nor place nor privilege at all,

but that he, living alone, in ’98,

should be working for Murphy’s,

a small firm in a small country town,

buying and selling musical instruments,

which he could play, restore and love,

knowing the wise melancholy of the alto sax,

of soul and swing, and that he should, that year,

meet Rose. She,

living with two burly Labradors

and her garden’s swarm of tits and starlings,

in a stone-walled cottage, smudged with ivy,

would, when he played blues to her,

close her eyes, smile, tap her foot,

say, Yes, yes.

…………….. First published in Roundyhouse (Wales), 2012.

.

by Robert Nisbet

Coffeehouse Poem # 442

a tall girl walks in her

long legs

are all the sunshine

i need on a grey

afternoon

her legs are as long

as the jazz solos

i listen to on

old school

records

she would be a perfect

jazz tune

one that takes it time

and never rushes

so that the listener

can appreciate the

vibe

the groove, as red

as her hair

by Erren Kelly

LB

Fiftieth anniversary of when playing a dulcimer,

she opened that apartment door for me on one of those mid-January (nineteenth to be exact)

cold dank drizzly dark depressing early Sunday Berkeley evenings

wearing her forest green turtleneck, Christopher Robin lockets plus warmest of smiles.

Despite driving down from Stanford with much dread not having prepared

for med school tomorrow — I knew my heart was home.

Box of chocolates lying together next to roaring fire, we imbibed Nina Simone sing

I Think It’s Going to Rain Today*.Morning time, imagining a new future life magically

dawning, each of us forwent class for croissants at Regent and Durant’s favorite corner bakery.

First stop back in Palo Alto detoured to drop by this ridiculously suddenly ex-girlfriend

to let D know though I still had great affection, something happened last night,

sadly it’s now over but keep both Harvard rings I think you love more than Ger.

Half century later, the week before our special day,

when without any need of foreplay I asked what I should plan, without hesitation my bride

replied, “Make a fire, put on Nina Simone, then we’ll make out!”

……………………….* composed by Randy Newman

by Gerard Sarnat

Fusion

She dug jazz,

he leaned classical,

yet when they started to play,

they quickly found a groove.

Piano keys and brass, a standing bass and bow,

they played on through the night.

It was all improv as they headed toward intermission

Once back in session, they found their groove again

in adagio and double time — block chords and allegros,

no matter the rhythm, they hit all the right notes.

Fusion was how they described the sounds they made that night.

Fusion kept them together, the name they bestowed upon their child.

by Dan Franch

Love Letter

………………… for Bette

The music coming from the barn sounds like Bill Evans

so these sheep may safely graze with Scott LaFaro and Paul Motian

at the Vanguard

the sheep must have musical hearts under coats suitable for 7th Avenue

now in a corner of a Pennsylvania field

wind pierced and bleating

I think

love must be like this

the sheep rubbing together like nickels

the farmer with warm hands

and a cigarette

by John Stupp

All I Could Do Was Cry

As stories crossed the screen,

Etta James sang

“All I Could Do Was Cry.”

Chapter after chapter,

I would lose him again,

and he would lose his lovers.

Some said goodbye,

others perished—

either by accident,

childbirth,

or assault.

Each woman,

different and similar—

each woman had him,

each woman stood in for me.

Paragraph after paragraph,

he lived on.

Revenge was telling me,

Have him die,

save his exit for the end.

But like Etta,

I still loved him.

Unlike the song,

absolution found love

in loss.

by Patricia Carragon

I Need A Haunting

He has passed to some other place

wherever he has gone I long for his embrace

I can no longer reach out to touch his face

I need a sign, a caress of breath on my neck

A whiff of a Camel cigarette, a riff from his cornet

His unseen hand wiping away these tears

A gentle voice of loving words only I hear

I need a haunting to lay me down to sleep

Sheets that are warm because he is here

Unseen arms holding me tight helping me

get through the night, my slumber no longer

restless, tossing and turning, but deep

Feeling his smile when I awake

I need him to haunt me, what will it take?

by Aurora M. Lewis

“Untitled”

.

.

Blue Train Scenario

…………..-a companion to John Coltrane’s Blue Train

She whispers down the length of the swaying bar car.

Elegantly upright.All hips and heels.

She runs soft fingertips over the eraser end

of her pencil skirt, as she slides

onto an arrowhead swivel stool.

Crushes orange embers—

slim, continental cigarette

in clean, cut glass ashtray.

Threadbare men in equally desperate suits,

begin to hover like the flies to honey

mama warned her about.

It’s too much—this unwanted aggravation.

She looks to the barkeep, who nods,

begins to pour, mix. He hands her

a Tom Collins adorned with requisite Zadar cherry,

rolls his towel. She takes in the first sip

with her deep, brown gaze.

The bartender SNAPS the air amidst

the unwanted, musky swarm. They disperse,

but she knows they’ll return

moments later; those intoxicated

with either alcohol or confidence. Shoo fly,

she signals, with a double flick of her free wrist.

Individually rebuffed, they all disperse, except

for a middle-aged mouse of a man

with weather-beaten fedora and wispy moustache.

He leans in, attempts intimacy,

as if she has cleared a path just for his advance.

Opening his mouth, he releases a sour vapour,

reminiscent of too many White Russians.

The bartender sees her recoil. Wispy does not,

believes her enthralled by his circuitous reverie.

Catching her eye, the bartender tilts his head.

She repositions before the towel lashes out,

removing Wispy’s hat from his greasy dome.

With a squeak, he disappears after it

into a dim corner booth. She smiles. Bartender winks.

She finishes her drink, orders another.

Palms a twenty across the burnished walnut bar,

glossy nails reflecting overhead light.

He returns with her drink; deadpans

the bill back across the slick surface.

The cascading warmth

of an adorned, second Tanqueray

soothes her frayed nerve-endings at day’s end.

She surveys the clacking compartment

of ill comportment,

takes a final swirling mouthful, and stands,

checks for hints of embarrassing static.

Surreptitiously, she takes the barkeep’s idle dish rag,

twists it, flicks her wrist;

sends the bereft bill sailing toward the bartender.

He catches it, and the cloth

which follows the payment’s lead.

Tippers never accept free drinks—especially

those attached to questionable intent.

.

by Jordan Trethewey

.

Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered

I’ll sing to him, each spring to him – And worship the trousers that cling to him -Bewitched, bothered, and bewildered am I—David Gedge, from the musical, Pal Joey, sung by Ella Fitzgerald.

Behind a newspaper,

a fat man in a trench coat

camouflaged his peccadillo

for a pretty damsel

to take a peek.

Neither bewitched by

his slab of meat,

she ignored it.

Momma told her

to keep her mouth shut,

hold on to the pole

until the doors open

at 77th and Lex.

Men weren’t the new sensations,

but after a few beers,

the fine symmetry

hidden in Joey’s trousers

beguiled her.

Being oversexed

had its drawbacks.

Too many pints

covered up his flaws,

and the morning after

gave her a headache.

The right and left sides

of her bed

looked tired—

her wild night left alone

on disheveled sheets.

At work,

she watched his eyes

travel up skirts.

It bothered her,

but men were boys

in snazzy suits.

Genitals ruled

the nature of the male beast.

The lion couldn’t roar

without constant practice

in broken trust.

Over the past few days,

her sleep cycle changed,

thoughts about her pal, Joey,

and the next few years.

Booze had its limitations—

a temporary solution

for her bewildered life.

He lost his job

by the HP printer—

Hormones on overtime

with the boss’ secretary.

He couldn’t pay his rent

and demanded to stay

for a night or two.

His attitude,

less than charming.

She refused,

slammed the door

in his face.

Her body and heart,

antiseptic from wisdom,

learned from mistakes.

She poured

a glass of brandy,

asked Alexa

to dim the lights,

play a show tune

to end the night.

by Patricia Carragon

Misty Roses

Tim Harden may have been

the saddest man to ever live.

Died down under the flow

of junk into veins,

that sort of final gurgle

where what makes a man

a man gets drowned.

That is not what made him sad.

Sad maybe that his voice was never

enough to float him out of his sorrow.

That’s part of why he sailed his veins anyway.

There is the back story of how Hardin,

thieving to fill his arm, fell in love

with a rich man’s daughter in Baltimore.

Came clean for years. They had a son

named Damion that he wrote a whole Suite for

before the rip tide raked him back in.

You have to be alone to listen right

to the sort of tender bends

Hardin wove through his tenor.

You have to sit with it

the way one sits all afternoon

rocking on the deck of a small schooner

roped to the dock waiting for repairs.

Sit and listen as rigging jingles in a wind

that could carry anyone away through

squalls and dawn-drenched tides.

Carry anyone as far away as one can go

but where some hearts feel that,

like the sea around them and the veins

within – no matter where, how –

they will just continue to circulate,

weave and pump tonal variations

of the same damn oceanic grief

in some inescapable, minor chord.

by Ed Ruzicka

A Film About Miles Davis

Last night saw a film on Miles.

Naturally, I found myself beguiled by Miles;

Learning some, earning much

About a damaged individual who touched the world;

Who burned for music

(Seemed to me that girls and women were his muse,

He, who reigned,

But they, the ‘bucker-uppers of a plagued, tormented genius).

Oh yes, learned, confirmed:

Treating gigs as practice,

Performance as a wormhole

To lose the blues that come from fear:

Ways to hear

………………………cliches,

Bad intonation, phrases weak,

Shut one’s ears to chairs that squeak,

Grand piano with bad touch; much more…

Aware of sound through speaker, mike too far, too near…

Most of all, to love the public that sits there

To see, to listen and to share,

Who look upon me as a copybook.

I feel loved before a note!

Within his greatness lay the hubris.

But within, as said, the genius.

Flaws of distrust, paranoia, dormant/ triggered

………………………………………………………………….by annoyance;

Introversion’s muted horn.

He, the frightened, corned lion.

And those women!

Most of all I came away with honesty;

The weediness of middle ground

Of which, I know are sides of me:

A waste of time and energy.

One needs to be more ballsy,

Even if one is a graceful ‘she’.

Oh, sad Miles,

Even when you altered styles,

Hard, demanding all the while;

Cars and clothing, pot, cocaine – even then

The core of you,

The red line constant – running through

Was puzzlingly robust and true.

Falling down, then standing up,

You’d come back new, a boxer* pup!

Life catches up. Miles had a stroke.

Sixty-five’s no age to go,

We all were left a ‘kind of blue’.

Fast Ferraris, razzmatazz

Flashy flesh… jazz’ed was not worth…

Jazz’ed did not last.

by Arlene Corwin

“Found, No. 3”

.

.

Blues

It’s hard for him to stay positive

when he has to face bullying

from his neighbors and the city authorities,

but still, he manages to drop a line or two

to make my day better.

He listens to blues,

and he wears the blue worker’s overall

every day and almost everywhere

since it’s the perfect outfit

if he’s fixing a car,

hauling the waste

– the others have created –

from place A to place B,

or if he’s maintaining his property

which is the sanctuary of old trees,

moss, and lichen.

He’s a good guy,

and it’s hard for him to stay positive

when he has to be on the run almost weekly

to avoid the aggressive acts of his neighbors

and the oppressive words of the city authorities.

I’m listening to blues,

and I’m trying to come up with something

–many things –

to make his day better

and to turn his attention to jazz.

by Paula Puolakka

Atom Leaves

A four-year-old boy runs, screaming.

The walls of railroad rooms

in the Jersey City apartment,

built circa 1910, shudder and shake

with his bellowing.

“AAHH! ATOM LEAVES!” He screeches

in terror, thinking that the atom leaves

are coming for him.

The boy was me. The lovely melody

“Autumn Leaves” was playing on my

parents’ Victrola.

Every time I heard those descending piano

notes played by Roger Williams in a

collapsing lilt, the horror struck me, and

my fear was inconsolable, and I ran wildly

in futile hope of escape.

I suppose I had heard of the atom bomb,

and my four-year-old brain married

atom bombs to Autumn Leaves in those

crazy 1950s.

What do little children fear today?

I don’t know.

But perhaps it is just as horrific as the

thought of “atom leaves” falling

on a small boy’s head.

I like to think not.

I like to think we’ve advanced

from those Cold War days.

Perhaps. Perhaps not.

by R. Bremner

Send out the Clowns

First we heard them down the corridor

………Phoebe and I, squirreled away in her secluded room.

Don’t let them in, she shrieked.

………Down the hallway the trio troubadours were banging and clanging,

………flipping and flopping,

………the red noses and pink polka-dotted cheeks of them in blue-green suspenders

playing tambourines, the flippedlyfloppedy trio troubadors

………’n signing opera ‘O Solo Mio’ and clickety-clacketting

………in wooden-heeled cowboy boots and oversized shoes,

………they inched closer, wide-eyed, slit-mouthed, oh no,

they were dancing and prancing,

swinging and sashaying up to her double-glass door

………smiling and gesticulating, chuckling and waving

Don’t let those clowns near me,

………Phoebe pulled up the covers to her chin

………but they were waving and tapping and banging and clanging away

the tambourine trio, one woman and two men, frolicking,

………singing and tooting a horn now, the noise of ten

the glass doors slid open, Phoebe sank into her bed

………Send out those clowns!

In they glided, Phoebe screamed

………they were banging and clanging, one tooting a little horn,

………tapping and rapping, hitting the tambourines on their hips,

………swinging and swaying

………dancing in circles too

and jumping and singing and pinching and slapping each other

………Elvis’ sprang in the air from their lungs.

Phoebe sprang upright in her bed,

………send them away, send them away

while they sang ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ till Phoebe shrank again in bed and cried

Suddenly the music stopped

………and they waited with downturned grins and real tears

………and clambered softly on their tambourines

………and watched her face and turned to me

and Phoebe shouted, tell them, Mom, tell them!

………and they fixed their daze at me, their hands hanging in mid-air

………tears mixed with red, pink, white makeup into streaked warpaint.,

I held Phoebe’s hand in mine,

Tell them, tell them, Phoebe pleaded and pulled her covers up.

So I looked at the trio tambourine clowns right in their over-outlined, ………pigmented eyelids

………right in the streaked war-painted faces

right in their red plastic noses

—didn’t pretend to smell the white carnations on their red lapels—

thank you, Ms and Mr Tambourine Clowns,

I inhaled and exhaled

thank you, my chest expanded

— for— for frightening my daughter

more than her own illness.

You can go now.

.

by Julianne Di Nenna

.

.

___

.

.

The Inflated Tear

This orb this sphere this inflated tear

hearts filled to the limit

tenuously expansive

weightless with the wait of waiting

weighed down by the ways of struggle.

It started in a simple tear

streaking a cheek.

It began absorbing

absorbing the deaths of innocents in war zones

absorbing illness both fatal and debilitating

absorbing violence within families

within communities

and the tear grew.

When the policeman shot the black teenager

the tear grew

when the sovereign citizen shot the policeman

the tear grew

when the children were turned away

the tear grew

when the Ebola rose up and took our families

the tear grew

when the Boko Haram rose up and took our families

the tear grew

with each atrocity

each painful image

each intolerant web comment

the simple tear grew

and hoped against vague possibility

surface tension could stand the strain

the strain of the pain

and the tear grew

bigger than the cheek

bigger than the crier

bigger than all of the problems from Gaza to Ferguson, from Nigeria to Guatemala,

from Columbus to Syria, from Myanmar to Brazil

and the tear sat there

by Michael Vander Does

“Henry & William”

.

.

Edge of Time

My body isn’t aligned the right way;

it’s as unfaithful as a Ouija board.

My metal rolodex spins by itself

when I approach, positive spine

to my datebook’s ornery negative.

I’ve never heard a joyous baritone

sax. Brass, polished into submission

by jilted lovers, harbors the tears

dripped in the coveted molds.

I despair as if music brought me to

the bleak edge of time, to this little

stinkbug caught between my thumb

and forefinger, waiting.

I was supremely innocent before

turning into a grain of sand, now

the moon’s ghostly shade blankets

this yielding misty forest,

my home, forever.

by Robin Ray

We Carry Our Past With Us

Years drift past

barely afloat in quiet

waters of retirement,

yet my mind is cluttered

with landscapes recalled

from more than a dozen

countries on five continents;

I hear traditional musical strains

and refrains from the British Isles,

the Middle East, Central Asia, the High

Andes, Mexico, Estonia, Rwanda,

Uzbekistan. I remember Bulgarians

playing Miles Davis in a bar in

a hotel in Abu Dhabi, a jazz festival

in Tallinn with Dixieland bands

and wild freeform modernist combos,

a Russian pianist in a Tashkent

restaurant creating elegant piano

stylings of Paul Simon in the same

room where a Russian piano/violin duet

mixed Oscar Peterson with Israeli and Turkish

folk songs. During the restaurant’s closing

hours, a Russian Gypsy played

wild guitar and harmonica accompanied

by an Israeli woman who had

serious vocal chops. The duet

played Israeli folk music, bluegrass,

Creedence Clearwater Revival, blues,

Gypsy dance tunes, Irish airs and Russian

folk music. On one occasion in La Paz

I discovered a traditional Aymara group

of old men playing charangos, quenas,

and rondadors in concert with young

Aymara rappers while middle aged

listeners swirled in group dances.

I encountered Scots pipers and singers

in a park in Estonia, Estonians singing

Harry Belafonte in Old Town in Tallinn,

and bagpipers in Jordan outside Safeway

who sounded Irish but were traditional

Jordanian pipers. In Rwanda, choral

church music filled Sunday streets.

No matter where I am, no matter

how active or sedentary, my mind

is filled with movement and sound

that never disappears. My present

is ever and always decorated

with sounds and events from my past.

by Michael L. Newell

It Just Is

When first she strolls on stage in her easy, arabesque poise, she prods her back-ups,

“Relax, gentlemen, this isn’t rocket-science, it’s simply a song or two.”

………..Her agent, Sam’s words come back to her. “Not soft at first, Lea. Grab ‘em on

the first notes, and they’ll stay with you.”

……….. The sax is deep and leads off. The drummer whisks a response.

…….A few chords from the piano call to Lea, it’s time, girl,

………..and she begins straight up with bravado,

……. pulling in her audience with a front-face crescendo

………………………Zing and Wow, Gotcha!

………….She grabbed – she demanded – she’s got their attention now.

……….. On she goes until she comes to a dip in the middle.

…….There, where the clown-sad question of life is contemplated,

……………she lowers her voice to a whispery-soft pianissimo

………………………………that wonders

………………..why does life have to be this way?

………..Leading up, note by note to

………………a deep human cry of the heart.

………………..life is the way it is: it just is.

Then soft again until the very end to fade away: always fading away,

…..the song, yesterday,

……………………….tomorrow,

………………………………everyone,

……………………………………everything.

………………………………………………………..Fading away

by Susandale

Art Is Always

Art is always about disturbing the peace,

leaping from the numb comfort of

the unacceptable into the sea

of the unknowable, riding the waves up

and down, a calculus of change and motion,

a fluctuating equilibrium,

a swimming floating drowning in the ocean,

a repudiation of translation for idiom.

Art is always about revising the truth,

running away from those who call its name,

seeking the vagrant, the crude, the sweaty uncouth,

fleeing the gallery, pouring gas on the flames.

Art is born when beauty and danger embrace.

Art is always refusing to know its place.

by T. S. Davis

Hosannah To The Music Of The Streets

the streets, midnight streets

………….drunks, lovers, searchers, dreamers,

……..wild men and women, the young hunting

what it is to be

……………………….a man or a woman, older folk

…………. who want to be young again, the crazy,

the mentally lame, the physically impaired, those

………….. who are willing to dare any and everything

………………………. the body and mind can attempt,

the watchers, the doers, the fools, the saints,

…………. those who have never achieved, those

who can no longer achieve, those who try and fail,

those who try and get partway to their goal, those

…………. who rise high above all while knowing this cannot

………………………. last, will not last, but for now they

……………………………are flying far above what even they

………………………. have imagined, all of these people of the night,

…………. of the world abandoned by the straight, the clean, the pure,

…………. the abiders of rule and law and expectation, this night world

…………. lives in the raw sound of Rollins, Coltrane, the Hawk, the soaring

…………. Bird, the cool pain of Miles, the hard bop of Horace Silver,

…………. the idiosyncratic genius of Monk and Mingus who see and hear

what we don’t, and create sound and rhythm that bemuses and dumbfounds,

exalts and delights, all this and so much more, both explore the night world

…………. which few understand, many roam, investigate, and embrace,

………………………. and only the deep blue jazz hearts of the greatest musicians

can bring alive, articulate, make the great and the small celebrate,

and turn music into prayer, into psalms of the spirit and the flesh,

give me an amen and dive beneath

………………………. the surface of music’s sound, fury, and holiest of blessings

by Michael L. Newell

Henry Denander is an artist and a poet. He is the author of six chapbooks

of poetry and his most recent poetry collection The Accidental Navigator was published by Lummox Press in San Diego, California. His poetry and art have been published in many American books and magazines. Later in 2020 Pig Ear Press will publish his next collection of prose poems.

He was born in 1952 and shares his time between Stockholm, Sweden and

Hydra, Greece. For many years he worked in the entertainment industry, as the financial controller for a Swedish record company and later on as a business manager.

He was the editor of Kamini Press, a publisher of chapbooks of poetry and art. He has a website with poetry and art at www.henrydenander.com.

Michael L. Newell is a retired teacher who now lives in Florida

Felicia Sanzari Chernesky is a longtime editor, slowly publishing poet, and author of six picture books, including.From Apple Trees to Cider, Please!.and.The Boy Who Said Nonsense (Albert Whitman). She recently moved away from the masthead of an academic quarterly to work with people who want to share their stories, ideas, and poems in print. Find her online at.www.feliciachernesky.com

Michael Keshigian, from New Hampshire, had his fourteenth poetry collection, What To Do With Intangibles.recently released in January, 2020 by Cyberwit.net. He has been published in numerous national and international journals, including Edison Literary Review, Sierra Nevada Review, Oyez Review, Bluepepper, Tipton Poetry Journal, Pudding Magazine and has appeared as feature writer in over twenty publications with seven Pushcart Prize and two Best Of The Net nominations. (michaelkeshigian.com)

Terrance Underwood is a retired Rolls-Royce Service Engineer, veteran, College Grad (B.A. History) who has been listening to recorded jazz music since he was 5-6 yrs old. One of his first memories is listening to a 78 version of “Cherokee” by Charlie Barnett.

D. R. James has taught college writing, literature, and peace-making for 36 years and lives in the woods near Saugatuck, Michigan. His most recent of nine collections are If god were gentle (Dos Madres Press), Surreal Expulsion (The Poetry Box), and Flip Requiem (Dos Madres Press). His micro-chapbook All Her Jazz, whose title poem also appeared on Jerry Jazz Musician (10/19/19), is printable-for-folding at the Origami Poems Project. https://www.amazon.com/author/drjamesauthorpage

Russell Dupont is an artist and an author. His paintings, prints and photographs have been widely exhibited and are in a number of public and private collections, including the Print Collection of The Boston Public Library; The Art Collections of both Brigham & Women’s Hospital and The Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He is a former artist-in-residence at the Milton Art Museum.

He is also the author of two novels — King & Train and Waiting for the Turk; two chapbooks of poetry – Winter, 1948 and Establishing Home Plate; and two non-fiction chapbooks — Up in Wisconsin: Travels with Kinsley and There Is No Dam Now At Richford.

Visit his website by clicking here

Freddington works as a shipper/receiver in Toronto, Canada, and has been a lifelong jazz fan ever since he was “corrupted” as a teenager by Charles Mingus’ “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

Kristofer Collins is the publisher of Low Ghost Press and the books editor at Pittsburgh Magazine. He is the co-host of the Hemingway’s Summer Poetry Series. His most recent book.The River Is Another Kind of Prayer: New & Selected Poems was published by Kung Fu Treachery Press in 2020. He lives in Pittsburgh, PA with his wife Dr. Anna Johnson and their son Cassidy.

T.S. Davis is the author of Sun + Moon Rendezvous, a book of poems, and the former producer of the Seattle Poetry Slam. He’s published poems, essays, and nonfiction in a variety of magazines including Rattle, The Lyric, Bellingham Review, 14 X 14, Blue Collar Review, Amethyst Review, Henhouse, and Your Genealogy Today, among others. Mr. Davis is a retired Registered Nurse who lives in rural Arizona and writes creative nonfiction and Shakespearean.sonnets.

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island.was published in 2017. His manuscript.Summer Job.won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. A chapbook entitled.When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic.will be published by Red Flag Poetry in 2020. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

Dr. Roger Singer was in private practice for 38 years in upstate New York. He has four children, Abigail, Caleb, Andrew and Philip and seven grandchildren. Dr. Singer has served on multiple committees for the American Chiropractic Association, lecturing at colleges in the United States, Canada and Australia, and has authored over fifty articles for his profession and served as a medical technician during the Vietnam era.

Dr. Singer is the Poet Laureate of Old Lyme, Connecticut. He has had over 1,070 poems published on the Internet, magazines and in books and is a 2017 Pushcart Prize Award Nominee. He is also the President of the Shoreline Chapter of the Connecticut Poetry Society.

Alan Yount, 72, has published poetry for over 50 years. His poems have appeared in WestWard Quarterly ( featured poet for summer, 2018). Big Scream, Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society, and Waterways.

He has been in three anthologies: Passionate Hearts, Sunflowers.and Locomotives: Songs for Allen Ginsburg. Alan was one of 31 poets, along with Gary Snyder and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Also Chrysalis Reader.

Alan plays trumpet and has led his own dance band.

Joel Glickman taught music including jazz history and the jazz band at Northland College, Ashland Wisconsin, from 1974 until retirement in 2017, where he has resumed teaching about jazz again, part time. He has written and published poetry over a wide range of subjects. Primarily a classical clarinetist and folk singer-song writer and banjo player, his jazz and saxophone skills lag behind these. He resides in Ashland with wife Susan and their Bichon, Madeline.

Phil Linz was born in Brooklyn, NY and has lived in several cities across the United States. He began writing poetry in 1971 and is founder and publisher of Fierce Grace Press, which specializes in chapbooks, believing in the concept of “Publishing Under the Radar.” Mr. Linz currently lives in Wilmington, DE; he may be reached at linzp18@verizon.net.

Phyllis Wax writes in Milwaukee on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. Her poetry has appeared previously in Jerry Jazz Musician and in many other journals and anthologies, online and in print. A Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize nominee, she has read in coffee houses, bars, libraries and on the radio. Her work has been exhibited with art quilts and weavings as part of poet/fiber artist collaborations. She can be reached at: poetwax38@gmail.com

Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.

Nathan Tluchowski is a 28 year old poet and jazz lover from Mingo Junction Ohio. Amateur player of tenor and alto sax as well as the overlooked percussion instrument: the typewriter. He plays Ornette Coleman for his girlfriend in the car when he’s irritated with her.

.

Robert Nisbet .lives in the UK, in rural Wales, about as far as you can get from London, travelling West. His poems have been published widely in Britain and the USA, including regular appearances in .San Pedro River Review, Panoply.and.Red River Review.

Gerard Sarnat MD is the author of four collections: Homeless Chronicles: from Abraham to Burning Man (2010), Disputes (2012), 17s (2014), and Melting The Ice King (2016). His work’s been widely published in magazines, including by Stanford, Harvard, University Chicago, Columbia, Brown, Review Berlin, New Ulster, Gargoyle, American Journal Poetry, Poetry Quarterly, Free State Review, Poetry Circle, MainStreet Rag, New Delta Review, Brooklyn Review, Los Angeles Review, San Francisco Magazine, and The New York Times.

gerardsarnat.com

Dan Franch, who grew up in the Chicagoland area, currently lives in Estonia. Living a life full of random experiences and adventures and people, he currently owns his own English & coaching company.

Patricia.Carragon’s recent publications include.A Gathering of the Tribes, Bear Creek Haiku, First Literary Review-East, Live Mag!, Muddy River Poetry Review, Narrative Northeast, Panoplyzine, and.Stardust Haiku..She has forthcoming work from.EOAGH, Nixes Mate, and The Paterson Review.. Her.latest books from Poets Wear Prada are.Meowku.and.The Cupcake Chronicles, and.Innocence from Finishing Line Press. Her first novel,.Angel Fire,.is forthcoming from Alien Buddha Press.

Aurora M. Lewis. is a retiree in her late sixties, having worked in finance for 40 years. In her fifties, she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with Honors from UCLA. .Aurora’s poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Jerry Jazz Musician, Persimmon Tree, The Blue Nib, Trembling in Fear, and Jitter Press to name a few...She has been nominated for two Pushcart Prizes as well as The Best of the Web. She has also won one poetry contest.

photo by Imogen Christine

Jordan Trethewey is a writer and editor living in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. His frightening book of verse,.Spirits for Sale,.is available on Amazon. Some of his work can be read at Burning House Press, Visual Verse, CarpeArte Journal, Fishbowl Press, The Blue Nib, Red Fez, Spillwords, Nine Muses Poetry, and Jerry Jazz Musician. Jordan is an editor at Red Fez, and The Ekphrastic Review. His poetry has been translated in Vietnamese and Farsi..To read more go to: https://jordantretheweywriter.wordpress.com.

Ed Ruzicka has published one book, Engines of Belief, and has recently had his second, My Life in Cars, accepted for release later in the year. Ed’s poems have appeared in the Atlanta Review, Rattle, the New Millennium Review as well as many other literary journals and anthologies. Ed is an Occupational Therapist who lives with his wife, Renee, in Baton Rogue, LA. More at: edrpoet.com

Arlene Corwin has been a jazz musician since 1951, and continues to work as a pianist/singer in Sweden, where she now resides. Her mother owned a jazz club with Slim Gaillard in Hempstead, Long Island called The Turf. She has published 17 books of poetry.

Paula Puolakka (1982) is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) In 2019, she was awarded the second prize in Dreamers & MLK poetry contest (NC.) She also gained merit from the contests held by The Finnish Reserve Officers’ Federation,.Tiny Spoon, and Woody Guthrie Poets (OK.) Between April 2019 and early February 2020, she was 22 times the winner of the daily poetry challenge held by Poetry Potion (South Africa.)

R. Bremner has been writing since the 1960’s. He appeared in 1979’s first issue of Passaic Review, along with Allen Ginsberg and Rich Quatrone. International Poetry Review, Oleander Review, Paterson Literary Review, Red Wheelbarrow, and.Shot Glass Journal.are a few of the journals he has been in. Ron has won Honorable Mention in the Allen Ginsberg Awards, and has published six print books, including.Ektomorphic(Presa Press), and thirteen eBooks.

Julianne DiNenna writes from Switzerland and Italy. Her poems and short stories have appeared in: Months to Years; Adanna Literary Journal; Harbinger Asylum; Gyroscope Review; Italy, a Love Story; Susan B & Me; Grasslands Review; Unruly Women Writers (forthcoming), among others. She has won two literary prizes for poetry in Switzerland and was semi-finalist in BrickHouse Book’s Wicked Woman Book Prize.

Jazz.Poet filmmaker Michael Vander Does is from Columbus, Ohio. He performs with The Jazz Poetry Ensemble (poetry/trombone/leader) (www.makejazznotwar.org). His poetry is informed by avant-garde jazz.

Robin Ray is the author of .Wetland and Other Stories .(All Things That Matter Press, 2013),. Obey the Darkness: Horror Stories, the novels .Murder in Rock & Roll Heaven .and .Commoner the Vagabond, and one book of non-fiction, .You Can’t Sleep Here: A Clown’s Guide to Surviving Homelessness. .His works have appeared, or is appearing, at . Red Fez, Scarlet Leaf Review, Neologism Poetry Journal, Spark, Aphelion, Bewildering Stories, Picaroon Poetry, The Bangalore Review, The Magnolia Review, .and elsewhere.

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, and Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces from languageandculture.org has been on the Internet. Bending the Spaces of Time from Barometric Pressure is on the Internet now.



