We Call Him Man-Man
……………In honor of my grandson, Domonic
His name is Domonic, we call him Man-Man
Only 13, but whatever he wants to do he can
He has music running through his veins
Beats, rhythms, melodies on his brain
At 6 he played the drums in the school drumline
moving on to guitar in a little matter of time
We gave him an acoustic and 2 electrics
One day his playing will be barometric
He and his buddies got together, formed a band
Calling themselves Low Intolerance, that’s Man-Man
He’s not yet ready for my old school ways, but
he’ll be playing like Stanley Jordan one of these days
He asked for a violin, better believe I got it for him
He’s determined in whatever he does, sink or swim
So, I turned him on to Daniel D, Damien Escobar
We have a vision, our Man-Man is going far
Domonic, the poet’s grandson
Aurora M. Lewis. is a retiree in her late sixties, having worked in finance for 40 years. In her fifties, she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with Honors from UCLA. .Aurora’s poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Jerry Jazz Musician, Persimmon Tree, The Blue Nib, Trembling in Fear, and Jitter Press to name a few...She has been nominated for two Pushcart Prizes as well as The Best of the Web. She has also won one poetry contest.
4 comments on ““We Call Him Man-Man” — a poem by Aurora M. Lewis”
Hi Aurora: Just read your poem, it was very good …. and it struck a “chord.” This poem reminded me, of myself at that age. I liked, “He asked for a violin, better believe I got it for him.” How great!!! My parents, said if I practiced enough, they would really get me a great trumpet. At 72 I still have it and play it. In high school I started practicing two hours a day. My mother who is 98, still says “You really, really, wanted to play that horn.” A poem is great, when it can evoke memories. Your poem did that
for me. Best Wishes, Alan
Thank you so much for sharing your story, it made me smile as you related to my grandson. I so appreciate your comment regarding my poem. I almost didn’t submit it. You have a great day
a poem bursting with love, pride and hope. It made me feel warm inside
Thank you, it means so much to know my writing touched you. This is why I write.