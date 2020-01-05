“We Call Him Man-Man” — a poem by Aurora M. Lewis

We Call Him Man-Man

……………In honor of my grandson, Domonic

His name is Domonic, we call him Man-Man

Only 13, but whatever he wants to do he can

He has music running through his veins

Beats, rhythms, melodies on his brain

At 6 he played the drums in the school drumline

moving on to guitar in a little matter of time

We gave him an acoustic and 2 electrics

One day his playing will be barometric

He and his buddies got together, formed a band

Calling themselves Low Intolerance, that’s Man-Man

He’s not yet ready for my old school ways, but

he’ll be playing like Stanley Jordan one of these days

He asked for a violin, better believe I got it for him

He’s determined in whatever he does, sink or swim

So, I turned him on to Daniel D, Damien Escobar

We have a vision, our Man-Man is going far

Domonic, the poet’s grandson

Aurora M. Lewis. is a retiree in her late sixties, having worked in finance for 40 years. In her fifties, she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with Honors from UCLA. .Aurora’s poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Jerry Jazz Musician, Persimmon Tree, The Blue Nib, Trembling in Fear, and Jitter Press to name a few...She has been nominated for two Pushcart Prizes as well as The Best of the Web. She has also won one poetry contest.

