Two poems for Ella Fitzgerald

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress

Ella Fitzgerald, November, 1946

An Anecdote That Is Likely True

A man I knew, probably a brother of mine,

once played trumpet in a marine band that had a gig

on the old Glen Campbell show. The band

finished its dress rehearsal, packed up instruments,

and headed for the exit and for dinner prior

to the upcoming show. The trumpeter noticed,

as he was packing up, a quiet black woman

sitting in a corner, withdrawn deep into herself.

As the trumpeter reached the exit, he heard

a singer, a woman, unleash a voice of feral beauty,

elegantly controlled, filled with blues and jazz, wild

and funky, slipping and sliding up and down notes,

caressing and blessing the music she was sharing with

an indifferent world on its way to dinner. The hairs

on the back of the trumpeter’s neck stood straight up.

The man noticed that the entire crew had ceased

its work and were staring at the singer. The man

looked round, and hot, damn, the quiet woman

who was lighting up the studio was Ella Fitzgerald,

who even in a warmup for an upcoming show,

and without any audience other than departing

marine musicians and a television tech crew,

was lighting a musical fire of extraordinary dimension.

When I heard this story the first time, I realized

great singers are not capable of bestowing song casually,

not even on a world that is engrossed in the quotidian

affairs of everyday life. A true singer always unleashes all

the heart has to offer, and so she did. The trumpeter stood

with his mouth open until the song finished, and found

himself wanting more, more, please, please, more.

by Michael L. Newell

___

The Four Seasons Of Ella

even in winter, she is a fire blazing, her eyes are

like the the clearest lake or the best dream or

like an opal, where night finds its song

a snowbird flies away, as snow gives way to

roses, she is alive, like spring, like cummings

her soul takes flight to whimsy, she is a poem

not in motion, but standing still; she is jazz, even silent

a melody lingers, she is a summer breeze, she is like a tree

she demands your attention and your fidelity, like a muse

she comes, but is never called, she is fragile as a leaf

and her love lingers, long after the fall

by Erren Kelly

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired teacher who now lives in Florida

___

Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.

Ella, c. 1965

