“Today I Fell in Love with Shelly Manne” — a poem by John Stupp

photo by William Gottlieb*

Shelly Manne, New York, c. 1947

Today I Fell in Love with Shelly Manne

And the clouds

unfastened their seat belts

and fell across the roads and rivers

so Pittsburgh looked like it was a flying pig

but no

if it was love

my wife said

you could send him a letter at the speed of light

and he wouldn’t get it for a million years

kind of like regular mail

kind of like a regular pig

but

he’s dead I said

thinking is there music after death?

music with Barney Kessel

music with Ray Brown

and love?

only the gypsies know

she said

they know what to do with pigs also

they pass them like cymbals overhead

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island.was published in 2017. His manuscript.Summer Job.won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. A chapbook entitled.When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic.will be published by Red Flag Poetry in 2020. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

Shelly Manne, Barney Kessel and Ray Brown play “On Green Dolphin Street,” a 1957 recording

*Photo of Shelly Manne by William Gottlieb, from the William P. Gottlieb/Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Fund Collection, Music Division, (Library of Congress)

