“This Isn’t the First Morning” — a poem by John Stupp

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress

Art Pepper, 1947 or 1948

This Isn’t the First Morning

After a New Year

not the first sunrise

not the first cold bus

not the first trip along the Ohio

not the first day at work

not any of those things

there is nothing special about this morning

nothing special about the same snow everywhere

but

before all the computers in Pittsburgh open their eyes

before all the printers in Pittsburgh cough up their useless paper

before all the unjust bosses in Pittsburgh are cooked in their down coats

I think of Art Pepper who died

in California

the most beautiful jazz flower on the West Coast

how on certain album covers he is young

and loved

drifting loose

his horn the color of lipstick

who can say?

since music has nothing to do with facts

but

back then his warm alto blew my solitary heart to confetti

therefore friend

my poem is about him and not Pittsburgh

he is more important

than God letting me live here

as I write this

a thousand miles from blue water

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island.was published in 2017. His manuscript.Summer Job.won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. A chapbook entitled.When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic.will be published by Red Flag Poetry in 2020. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

Art Pepper plays “Red Pepper Blues”

