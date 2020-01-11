“The Gift Released” — a poem by Roger Singer

.

.

“Highway,” by James Brewer

.

.

The Gift Released

I got da bones

of jazz

scratched out

in diners

back alleys

and cellar stairs

where bursts of

life

flavored the

playgrounds

of

smoky stages

and whiskey clubs

burning tight

the passions

of thirsty hands

hot licks

and knots of air

while

making wide

the branches

to the

next place

just beyond

the last one

.

.

___

.

.

Dr. Roger Singer.has been in private practice for 38 years in upstate New York. He has four children, Abigail, Caleb, Andrew and Philip and seven grandchildren. Dr..Singer.has served on multiple committees for the American Chiropractic Association, lecturing at colleges in the United States, Canada and Australia, and has authored over fifty articles for his profession and served as.a medical technician during the Vietnam era.

Dr. Singer has over 1,050 poems published on the Internet, magazines and in books and is a Pushcart Award Nominee. Some of the magazines that have accepted his poems for publication are: Westward Quarterly, Jerry Jazz Musician, SP Quill, Avocet, Underground Voices, Outlaw Poetry, Literary Fever, Dance of my Hands, Language & Culture, Adelaide Literary Magazine, The Stray Branch, Toasted Cheese, Tipton Poetry Journal and Indigo Rising, Down in the Dirt, Fullosia Press, Orbis, Penwood Review, Subtle Tea, Ambassador Poetry Award Massachusetts State Poetry Society, Louisiana State Poetry Society Award, Mad Swirl Anthology 2018.

.

Painting used by permission of James Brewer

.

.

.

.

.