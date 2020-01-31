“Pressed for All Time,” Vol. 5 — producer Helen Keane on The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album

January 31st, 2020

.

.

 

Drawn from interviews with prominent producers, engineers, and record label executives, Michael Jarrett’s Pressed For All Time:  Producing the Great Jazz Albums is filled with interesting stories behind some of jazz music’s most historic, influential, and popular recordings.  In cooperation with Jarrett and University of North Carolina Press, Jerry Jazz Musician will occasionally publish a noteworthy excerpt from the book.

.

In this edition,  producer Helen Keane tells Jarrett about how the collaboration of Tony Bennett and Bill Evans began, culminating in the 1975 recording, The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album.  They also worked together on another album, Together Again, recorded in 1977  

.

.

 

.

 

.

___

 

.

.

.

Before working as a producer and manager, during the 1950’s Helen Keane was a talent scout for MCA Records and CBS Records.  As a manager and producer, her clients included Art Farmer, Kenny Burrell, and Morgana King.  Her most famous client was Bill Evans, who she worked with from 1963 – 1980. 

.

___

.

…..It was my idea.  Tony and Bill had been casual friends for a long time and great admirers of each other.  Tony, who became a very close friend of mine, was always a jazz fan.  A man named Jack Rollins became Tony’s manager.  He was also Woody Allen’s manager.  Jack and his wife are my closest friends.  And I guess that’s what brought the idea to mind.

…..Because Jack was managing Tony, I said to myself, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they recorded together?”  So I called up Bill and said, “What would you think?”

…..“I’d love it!” he said, but he added, “I’ll tell you how I’d want to do it.”

…..“How?”

…..“Just the two of us.”

…..So that part was his idea.  Their recording together was my idea.  Then I called Jack, and he called Tony.  Tony said, “Absolutely.”  And that’s how it happened.  They did two albums together.

…..Did you discuss repertoire with them, or did they work that out?

…..The first album, I picked all the tunes.  The two of them were so nervous about pleasing each other that neither one would say what they wanted to do.  So I said, “Here’s a list.  Take a look.”  The last tune that I picked was a tune called “We’ll Be Together Again.”  The night before I flew to the Coast to do the date, I went to see Bette Midler in her one-woman show called Clams on the Half Shell.  In one section she came out alone – she and Lionel Hampton – and sang “We’ll Be Together Again.”  I said, “We have to do this tune.”  So I had a lead sheet messengered to me the next morning before I went to the airport.  When I got out there [to California] I didn’t know if either one of them liked it, knew it, or anything.  They both reacted very positively and said they would love to do it.  And then the second record, of course, was called Together Again.

…..And they recorded together in the studio, no multitracking?

…..Are you kidding?  They were standing right there in the studio together – both times.

.

*

.

 

.

.

Listen to “We’ll Be Together Again” from The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album

 

.

.

Listen to “You Don’t Know What Love Is” from Together Again

.

.

_____

.

.

From Pressed for All Time: Producing the Great Jazz Albums from Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday to Miles Davis and Diana Krall. Copyright © 2016 by Michael Jarrett. Published by the University of North Carolina Press.  Used by permission of the publisher. www.uncpress.unc.edu

 

 

.

.

___

.

.

photo by Pamela Jarrett

Most of Michael Jarrett’s writing on jazz production appeared in Pulse!, Tower Records’ magazine. His day job, however, was professor of English at Penn State University (York Campus). In addition to .Pressed for All Time, his book about jazz record production, Jarrett wrote. Drifting on a Read: Jazz as a Model for Writing; .Sound Tracks: A Musical ABC; and .Producing Country: The Inside Story of the Great Recordings. He is now retired. He and his wife live in the village of Ojochal, on the southern Pacific coast of Costa Rica.

 

.

.

 

.

Share this:
Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

In this Issue

Art by Russell Dupont
Twenty-eight poets contribute 37 poems to the Jerry Jazz Musician Fall Poetry Collection, living proof that the energy and spirit of jazz is alive — and quite well.

Interview

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress
Con Chapman, author of Rabbit's Blues: The Life and Music of Johnny Hodges discusses the great Ellington saxophonist

Book Excerpt

In the introduction to Jazz and Justice: Racism and the Political Economy of the Music, author Gerald Horne writes about the severe cultural and economic obstacles jazz musicians have encountered since the music's inception

Interview

photo by Francis Wolff/© Mosaic Images
Interview with Paul Lopes, author of Art Rebels: Race, Class and Gender in the Art of Miles Davis and Martin Scorsese

Poetry

photo pxfuel/Creative Commons 1.0
"North Beach Offering," a poem by Kristofer Collins

Jazz History Quiz #132

photo of Dizzy Gillespie by Brian McMillen
This legendary saxophonist has worked with Lionel Hampton, Johnny Hodges, Dizzy Gillespie (pictured), Art Blakey, and Art Farmer, and has become known as much for his compositions as the greatness of his horn playing, having written standards like “I Remember Clifford,” “Killer Joe,” and “Along Came Betty.” Who is he?

Community

News about the poet Arlene Corwin

Photography

photo of Jackie McLean by Veryl Oakland
Veryl Oakland’s “Jazz in Available Light” — photos (and stories) of Mal Waldron, Jackie McLean and Joe Henderson

Short Fiction

Photo/CC0 Public Doman
Short Fiction Contest-winning story #52 — “Random Blonde,” by Zandra Renwick

Great Encounters

photo of Sidney Bechet by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress
In this edition of "Great Encounters," Con Chapman, author of Rabbit’s Blues: The Life and Music of Johnny Hodges, writes about Hodges’ early musical training, and the first meeting he had with Sidney Bechet, the influential and legendary reed player who Hodges called “tops in my book.”

Interview

photo by Michael Lionstar
In a wide-ranging interview, Nate Chinen, former New York Times jazz critic and currently the director of editorial content for WBGO (Jazz) Radio, talks about his book Playing Changes: Jazz for the New Century,, described by Herbie Hancock as a “fascinating read” that shows Chinen’s “firm support of the music

“What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?”

"What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?"
Dianne Reeves, Nate Chinen, Gary Giddins, Michael Cuscuna, Eliane Elias and Ashley Kahn are among the 12 writers, musicians, and music executives who list and write about their favorite Blue Note albums

Pressed for All Time

In this edition, producer Helen Keane tells Michael Jarrett, author of Pressed For All Time: Producing the Great Jazz Albums about how the collaboration of Tony Bennett and Bill Evans began, culminating in the 1975 recording, The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album.

Interview

Photographer Carol Friedman
In an entertaining conversation that also features a large volume of her famous photography, Carol Friedman discusses her lifelong work of distinction in the world of jazz photography

Art

“Me, Thinking about Nona Faustine” — a photo-narrative by Charles Ingham

Humor

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress
"Every Soul is a Circus," by Dig Wayne

Short Fiction

photo/Creative Commons CC0.
Con Chapman, author of Rabbit's Blues: The Life and Music of Johnny Hodges, contributes a humorous short story, "Father Kniest: Jazz Priest"

In the Previous Issue

photo of Sullivan Fortner by Carol Friedman
“The Jazz Photography Issue” features an interview with today’s most eminent jazz portrait photographer Carol Friedman, news from Michael Cuscuna about newly released Francis Wolff photos, as well as archived interviews with William Gottlieb, Herman Leonard, Lee Tanner, a piece on Milt Hinton, a new edition of photos from Veryl Oakland, and much more…

Contributing writers

LEARN HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR WORK

Site Archive