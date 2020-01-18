“North Beach Offering” — a poem by Kristofer Collins

photo pxfuel/Creative Commons 1.0

North Beach Offering

I will accept this one day. I won’t have a choice.

The way I spent my time in San Francisco not finding

the Saint John Coltrane Church,

but staring for hours into the hatched face of Paul Klee’s

Stachel, der Clown. I took coffee at Vesuvio’s

and Irish beers there too,

while across the alley every phoneme

of every mad word riding my bloodstream

gathered dust and gestured to the rough hands

of men older even than my father.

We offered what we could to North Beach

and dined with one hundred librarians,

butter caked on their croissants

and the little white plates of the cafe

were chipped pedestals

where the late afternoon

discarded the sun.

___

Kristofer Collins is the books editor for Pittsburgh Magazine. He is the author of several poetry collections, most recently. Salsa Night at Hilo Town Tavern.published by Hyacinth Girl Press. He lives in Pittsburgh, PA with his wife and son.

“Saint John Coltrane -A Love Supreme”) A BBC Documentary

