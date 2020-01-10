Jazz History Quiz #133

.
photo by William Gottlieb*
Benny Goodman
This musician first recorded with Ben Pollack’s band in 1936, and then joined Benny Goodman’s band in 1937. He eventually started his own band, in which Frank Sinatra sang for a short time in 1939. In 1941 he recorded “You Made Me Love You (I Didn’t Want to Do It”), which made him a star — second only to Glenn Miller in popularity in 1942. Who is he?
Roy Eldridge
Jimmy Dorsey
Harry James
Tommy Dorsey
Erskine Hawkins
Artie Shaw
Charlie Barnet
Gene Krupa
Tags: benny goodman, jazz history quiz
