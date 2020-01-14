Jackie McLean on Mars — a 1979 film by Ken Levis

photo by Brian McMillen

Jackie McLean, 1982

…..Here is a recommendation “from the vaults”…

…..Jackie McLean on Mars is a 1979 film by Ken Levis that reveals the great alto saxophonist’s skills as an educator at the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford.

…..The 32 minute black-and-white production includes a montage of classic photography and several instances of outstanding music, beginning with McLean’s solo rendition of “April in Paris,” filmed in a stark, one window attic or bedroom space. Also noteworthy is an extended outtake from his appearance in the 1961 film The Connection.

…..McLean is filmed in conversation and in the classroom, and talks about the importance of jazz education, his initial work in education in Robert Kennedy’s 1961 “Mobilization of Youth” juvenile delinquency deterrence program, his challenge with drug addiction, and, unsurprisingly, the politics of jazz.

…..During a passionate oration to his students, his political philosophy regarding the business of jazz is on full display, and his defense of Sun Ra for wearing a cape and “being a god and a king” is alone worth the price of admission.

…..This is an enriching, entertaining, excellent film that may direct you toward a Jackie McLean listening session (always a good thing). If you haven’t already done so, check it out…

.



