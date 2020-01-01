A New Year’s message, and an invitation

.

.

photo Creative Commons Zero – CC0

.

“If art doesn’t make us better, then what on earth is it for?”

—Alice Walker

.

___

.

Greetings, and Happy New Year, Folks:

…..Two things happen today. We bring in a new year, and with it a new decade.

…..There is great hope for the decade. We have to hold that long-term hope, right?

…..I fear, however, that this year is going to a doozy. The political tactics and smears we are likely to witness could be so tawdry and undignified that even the most hardened and experienced political operatives will be challenged to defend or even comprehend them. Those addicted to the scent of power will do and say whatever necessary to hold on to it, and the media will do what they do – provoke us enough to watch their programs and buy their advertiser’s products.

…..Amid all this likely acrimony, it will take substantial effort to conjure up hope.

…..At the outset of this political year I resolve to watch less cable television, stay away from the cancer of social media, and bury myself in art and history – more reading and more learning and more viewing art in the hopes that, as Alice Walker says, it will make me “better.”

…..Publishing this site allows me the opportunity to be exposed to lots of art and literature. I receive so much excellent work from the community of writers who contribute to Jerry Jazz Musician that at times I am surrounded, literally, by poetry and fiction. It is incredibly rewarding and gratifying. But, I would love to read more and to learn more from this growing artistic community.

…..With that, I invite writers and artists to submit your poetry, fiction, personal stories, art, photography and film for consideration of publication on Jerry Jazz Musician. An immediate opportunity is participating in the 53rd Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest (details here). Another is to have your poetry considered for inclusion in an upcoming Spring collection of poetry, to be published in February. (Click here to read the Fall collection). Ongoing opportunities abound, and submissions are considered throughout the year. Details and submission guidelines can be found by clicking here.

…..The good news about provocative, unsettling times is that the art world tends to respond with creative fervor. I hope this website can play a role in your desire to share your own creativity with others.

Best wishes for good health and happiness in the year (and decade) ahead.

Joe Maita

Publisher

Jerry Jazz Musician

.

.

Bill Evans plays “You’re Gonna Hear From Me”

.

.

.