“What Song, the Fiery Earth” — a poem by Susandale

CC0 Public Domain/via pxhere.com

What Song, the Fiery Earth

What song sings the earth’s Requiem

The end note in the last stanza of the final chorus

A screaming sax? A trumpet’s ache?

In the Amazon, in California, blazes of wildfires

………….In the Bahamas, in the Carolinas, floods to drown the fires of life

Deep-down drums boom to the dire depths

Of life at the core

Fields of thistles and choking weeds – Foreboding skies overhead

With tepid wings, limping from clover to clover

………………………………….listless honey bees.

A lone butterfly flutters by

gathering notes for the

fading chorus of minor notes

………….They echo through a long tunnel of chamber music

A cymbal crashes – another iceberg breaks loose,

and spills forth

………………with eons of ice melting to

………………………………….rush downstream

and fill to overfill___ lakes and rivers

running down to unite the oceans

and surround a drowning earth

…………….going down for the third time

Flutes bring forth, bugles charge ahead

And a conductor raises his baton to the crescendo

………..Of a song without end

………………Coming to end

___

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, and Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces from languageandculture.org has been on the internet. Bending the Spaces of Time from Barometric Pressure is on the Internet now.



