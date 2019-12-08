“Sandra’s Vigil” — a poem by Robert Nisbet

.

.

Photo by. Adrianna Calvo . from . Pexels

.

.

Sandra’s Vigil

………………….. …..December 14th, 1980

In Central Park, New York,

a vigil for dead Lennon.

Sandra, living in Merthyr Tydfil

(the kids now ten and eight),

shooshes them,,and Barry’s said

he’ll get them off to bed.

She’s kept the lighting down, in the lounge,

and she lights two Woolies candles.

It’s seven now and in New York

two hundred thousand sing

(All we are saying, is give peace a chance).

Then the silence

…………………………not a baby’s cry, not a dog,

just the one helicopter. In Sandra’s lounge

there is a flicker, then a glow of flame.

She puts the music on (Imagine all the people..)

and she thinks of all the dance halls

and the flurry of petticoats

and the lights, the lights, dancing.

An hour ticks round and her eyelids

soften with sleep. Dream, Sandra,

of the guitar’s thrill and your animal energy

and the lights, the lights, dancing.

.

………………………………………First published in Purple Patch . (UK)

.

.

___

.

.

,

,

Robert Nisbet .lives in the UK, in rural Wales, about as far as you can get from London, travelling West. His poems have been published widely in Britain and the USA, including regular appearances in .San Pedro River Review, Panoply.and.Red River Review.

.

.

*

.

.

Herbie Hancock’s The Imagine Project featuring Pink, Seal, India Arie peform John Lennon’s “Imagine”

.

.

.