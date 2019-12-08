.
.
Photo by. Adrianna Calvo . from. Pexels
.
.
Sandra’s Vigil
………………….. …..December 14th, 1980
In Central Park, New York,
a vigil for dead Lennon.
Sandra, living in Merthyr Tydfil
(the kids now ten and eight),
shooshes them,,and Barry’s said
he’ll get them off to bed.
She’s kept the lighting down, in the lounge,
and she lights two Woolies candles.
It’s seven now and in New York
two hundred thousand sing
(All we are saying, is give peace a chance).
Then the silence
…………………………not a baby’s cry, not a dog,
just the one helicopter. In Sandra’s lounge
there is a flicker, then a glow of flame.
She puts the music on (Imagine all the people..)
and she thinks of all the dance halls
and the flurry of petticoats
and the lights, the lights, dancing.
An hour ticks round and her eyelids
soften with sleep. Dream, Sandra,
of the guitar’s thrill and your animal energy
and the lights, the lights, dancing.
.
………………………………………First published in Purple Patch. (UK)
.
.
___
.
.
,
,
Robert Nisbet .lives in the UK, in rural Wales, about as far as you can get from London, travelling West. His poems have been published widely in Britain and the USA, including regular appearances in .San Pedro River Review, Panoply.and.Red River Review.
.
.
*
.
.
Herbie Hancock’s The Imagine Project featuring Pink, Seal, India Arie peform John Lennon’s “Imagine”
.
.
.
2 comments on ““Sandra’s Vigil” — a poem by Robert Nisbet”
“Sandra’s Vigil” is a touching, timely, very well-written poem by a poet (Robert Nisbet) whose work I always find compelling. Mr. Nisbet’s poetry inevitably has a grace and elegance that is uniquely his own.
I’m so pleased you like the poem, Michael.