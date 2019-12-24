“Quiet Xmas” — a poem by Arlene Corwin

December 24th, 2019

CC0 Public Domain/via Pxhere

Quiet Xmas

There will be no presents, wrapped or not.
Gifts can be sought, bought, ought to
Anytime, occasion rhyming with a need one’s own.
Food? By all means, and of course!
Lots of courses, for it’s fun to cook,
Break traditions, keeping some.
Summing up a feel and food one’s own.

We’ve stopped the tree,
Tree steeped in earth or water.
Tree slaughtered for some seller’s coin.
In short, we’ve stopped the joining.

We’ll have friends to share in,
Setting out each comfy chair in
Spots where it is warm and charming.

We’ll create a pretty table.
We are able to afford a pretty table
Cause we’ve lots of pretty china,
Several sets of cutlery and once again –
It suits our needs
To feed our friends.

It will all be like jazz improvising,
Extemporizing something one has played for years,
Knowing well that the instinctive mind can take first place,
The space inside creating as it goes along
A luscious meal or gorgeous song.

Quiet, yes. But lonely, no.
Xmases will come and go,
It’s still a Christmas eve and day
Where one can shape it any way one pleases,
Easing into year that follows.
So, respected fellowship around the world,
Wishing you the best! Self-willed zest,
Peace of mind and joy and gladness!

Arlene Corwin has been a jazz musician since 1951, and continues to work as a pianist/singer in Sweden, where she now resides. Her mother owned a jazz club with Slim Gaillard in Hempstead, Long Island called The Turf. She has published 17 books of poetry.

Judy Garland sings “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

 

Site Archive