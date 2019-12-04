News regarding the poet John Stupp

John Stupp

___

…..I have had the privilege of publishing John Stupp’s poetry for several years now. Every time he gifts me with an email stuffed with submissions, I eagerly open it like a kid unwrapping the shiniest package under the tree. His creativity is really, honestly, that special.

…..John has a remarkable ability to clearly command his reader’s attention with wit, wisdom, perception, and character. His work is consistently filled with the grit and richness of his beloved Pittsburgh — its scenic (and sordid) environs, its economic hardship, and its cultural significance. He admires hard work, worshiping the likes of steel workers, guitarists, boxers, and the every day Major-Leaguer who wasn’t quite the superstar.

…..His most effective poetry is written simply, yet evokes complex feelings. For example, like this one:

The Ride Home

He must

have been separated

from a herd of boys

thus he was lost

in his early ‘20’s

blue jeans and an old J & L mill jacket

from Goodwill

in the old days this bus went to Aliquippa

Henry Mancini’s home town

but not now

he tried out several seats

as we left Pittsburgh

but nothing satisfied

then scratched his legs

over and over until they bled

this went on for miles

to him it didn’t matter if the sun was out or not

it wasn’t

it didn’t matter if we made steel anymore or not

we don’t

it didn’t matter if there were good jobs left in this valley

there weren’t

when the driver put him off

I saw how he kept walking behind the bus

getting smaller and smaller

I thought

all day there was snow on the Ohio River

and the storm clouds were low

but not now

because God was watching over him and not us

…..And try this one, which combines his love for jazz and his dog, enveloped in a lively, endearing wit:

I Tell Him it’s OK

My dog

is a jazz dog

after listening to Tal Farlow

and Eddie Costa

he is not much impressed with my playing

keeps looking at his watch

until I finish

after a couple hours

when I put the guitar down

he jumps on my lap

and loves my silent hands

…..John has informed me that his fourth book of poetry, When Billy Conn Fought Fritzie Zivic, is being published by Red Flag Poetry Press, and will be available in January. The publisher’s website says that John’s book “tells the story of boxing in its pre-television days between the First and Second World Wars and into the 1950’s through poetry. Men like Harry Greb, Billy Conn, and Fritzie Zivic, and the steel city of Pittsburgh come alive in these pages. Poetry is as much history and deeds, as truth and beauty. Remember when Pittsburgh was a tough town? This is it.”

…..This is indeed a book worthy of your consideration. For information, including how to order it, click here.

___

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island.was published in 2017. His manuscript.Summer Job.won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and was published in August 2018. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



