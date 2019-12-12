Jazz History Quiz #132

photo by Brian McMillen

Dizzy Gillespie at UC Berkeley Jazz Festival, Greek Theater 1982

This legendary saxophonist has worked with Lionel Hampton, Johnny Hodges, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey, and Art Farmer, and has become known as much for his compositions as the greatness of his horn playing, having written standards like “I Remember Clifford,” “Killer Joe,” and “Along Came Betty.” Who is he?

Don Byas

Jimmy Giuffre

Lucky Thompson

Sonny Stitt

Benny Golson

Hank Mobley

James Moody

Johnny Griffin

