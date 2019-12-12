Jazz History Quiz #132

.
.
Dizzy Gillespie at UC Berkeley Jazz Festival, Greek Theater 1982
.
___
.
This legendary saxophonist has worked with Lionel Hampton, Johnny Hodges, Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey, and Art Farmer, and has become known as much for his compositions as the greatness of his horn playing, having written standards like “I Remember Clifford,” “Killer Joe,” and “Along Came Betty.” Who is he?
.
Don Byas
Jimmy Giuffre
Lucky Thompson
Sonny Stitt
Benny Golson
Hank Mobley
James Moody
Johnny Griffin
.
.
.
.
Tags: jazz history quiz
Pages: Page 1, Page 2