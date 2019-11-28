“A Jazz Thanksgiving of a Sort” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

.

.

“Polcat,” by Martel Chapman

.

.

A Jazz Thanksgiving of a Sort

…………………….(late seventies, Los Angeles)

It was a rainy Thanksgiving when

everyone I was related to

or knew even somewhat

were out of town.

I found some semi-edible

turkey at Hughes Market, along

with frozen stuffing that proved

reasonably tasty, adequate

pumpkin pie slices, and discovered

leftover corn bread in my refrigerator.

I fumbled through jazz LPs and 45s in

a bin stashed against a wall and found

solace for a mournful afternoon: First,

Song for My Father. a fine upbeat

album by Horace Silver that led me

to beat my feet and play a drumbeat

on my dining room table while filling

my mouth with second hand food

from the supermarket; “Hang on Sloopy,”

the Ramsey Lewis jazz version of a pop hit,

had me bopping my head and scat singing

in my clumsy fashion; then Oscar Brown, Junior,

launched into his version of Nat Adderley’s

“Work Song,” and I was on my feet, singing along

at the top of my voice (not a problem as my

neighbors were all out of town), dancing,

stuffing my mouth with pumpkin pie, downing

rum and coke, and worrying my mutt, who found

a corner to curl up in. .Some leftover turkey brought

her out of hiding. .I put on Lou Rawls singing,

“Stormy Monday,” just as the storm outside unleashed

lightning, thunder, and a wild windblown burst

of rain that shook the apartment. .The timing made me

laugh and sing in harmony (of a sort) with Lou Rawls.

I picked up the little mutt and danced her around the room.

She tolerated the dance, as long as I fed her more scraps.

When I put her down, she retreated to her corner. . I

finished my dinner serenade by playing a duet between

Ben Webster and Coleman Hawkins which led me to the couch

where I fell asleep, a pleasant ending to a solo Thanksgiving.

When I awoke, the wind was playing storm riffs outside my window,

rain was drumming on the building, and I embraced the darkness

with a grin, and a mumbled prayer of Thanksgiving. .My hound climbed

onto the couch and curled up at my feet. .My day was complete.

.

.

___

.

.

Michael L. Newell is a retired teacher who imagines himself a poet.

.

___

.

The artist Martel Chapman writes about his work:

.

The re-issue of Blue Train came out in 1997, and that cover by Francis Wolf drew me in immediately. Coltrane in deep thought, with his saxophone resting… I needed to know about this! I replayed that intro twenty times in that short drive to work that afternoon, and that sound has been vibrating in my bones ever since.

I have been investigating the music and the musicians ever since, my early paintings depicted them straight; in a sort of realistic state, as to share with those that didn’t know of the artistry and genius behind the sounds. I was letting those that didn’t know that the music is important!

As I had gone on, after reading anything I could on the artists, I felt I needed to do them justice by exploring my own individuality, my own voice, as to see if I had learned anything from the hours and hours of listening and reading of them. Twenty-two years since Blue Train was re-issued, while toiling away in various warehouse jobs, I’m still learning and giving back to the music that is most important to me.

.

A sampling of Chapman’s work:

“Blues/Oscar”

.

“Crepuscule”

.

“Diz with Bird”

.

To view more of Martel Chapman’s work, please click here

.

.