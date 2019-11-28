“A Jazz Thanksgiving of a Sort” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

November 28th, 2019

.

.

“Polcat,” by Martel Chapman

 

.

.

A Jazz Thanksgiving of a Sort
…………………….(late seventies, Los Angeles)

It was a rainy Thanksgiving when
everyone I was related to
or knew even somewhat
were out of town.

I found some semi-edible
turkey at Hughes Market, along
with frozen stuffing that proved
reasonably tasty, adequate

pumpkin pie slices, and discovered
leftover corn bread in my refrigerator.
I fumbled through jazz LPs and 45s in
a bin stashed against a wall and found

solace for a mournful afternoon: First,
Song for My Father. a fine upbeat
album by Horace Silver that led me
to beat my feet and play a drumbeat

on my dining room table while filling
my mouth with second hand food
from the supermarket; “Hang on Sloopy,”
the Ramsey Lewis jazz version of a pop hit,

had me bopping my head and scat singing
in my clumsy fashion; then Oscar Brown, Junior,
launched into his version of Nat Adderley’s
“Work Song,” and I was on my feet, singing along

at the top of my voice (not a problem as my
neighbors were all out of town), dancing,
stuffing my mouth with pumpkin pie, downing
rum and coke, and worrying my mutt, who found

a corner to curl up in.  .Some leftover turkey brought
her out of hiding.  .I put on Lou Rawls singing,
“Stormy Monday,” just as the storm outside unleashed
lightning, thunder, and a wild windblown burst

of rain that shook the apartment.  .The timing made me
laugh and sing in harmony (of a sort) with Lou Rawls.
I picked up the little mutt and danced her around the room.
She tolerated the dance, as long as I fed her more scraps.

When I put her down, she retreated to her corner. . I
finished my dinner serenade by playing a duet between
Ben Webster and Coleman Hawkins which led me to the couch
where I fell asleep, a pleasant ending to a solo Thanksgiving.

When I awoke, the wind was playing storm riffs outside my window,
rain was drumming on the building, and I embraced the darkness
with a grin, and a mumbled prayer of Thanksgiving.  .My hound climbed
onto the couch and curled up at my feet.  .My day was complete.

.

.

___

.

.

 

Michael L. Newell is a retired teacher who imagines himself a poet.

.

 

___

.

The artist Martel Chapman writes about his work:

.

The re-issue of Blue Train came out in 1997, and that cover by Francis Wolf drew me in immediately. Coltrane in deep thought, with his saxophone resting… I needed to know about this! I replayed that intro twenty times in that short drive to work that afternoon, and that sound has been vibrating in my bones ever since. 

I have been investigating the music and the musicians ever since, my early paintings depicted them straight; in a sort of realistic state, as to share with those that didn’t know of the artistry and genius behind the sounds. I was letting those that didn’t know that the music is important!

As I had gone on, after reading anything I could on the artists, I felt I needed to do them justice by exploring my own individuality, my own voice, as to see if I had learned anything from the hours and hours of listening and reading of them. Twenty-two years since Blue Train was re-issued, while toiling away in various warehouse jobs, I’m still learning and giving back to the music that is most important to me.

.

A sampling of Chapman’s work:

“Blues/Oscar”

.

“Crepuscule”

.

“Diz with Bird”

.

 

To view more of Martel Chapman’s work, please click here

.

.

 

 

Share this:
Tags: , , ,

2 comments on ““A Jazz Thanksgiving of a Sort” — a poem by Michael L. Newell”

  1. weird, wild, winding, and wacky. If you know Michael Newell like I do, you can bet on each and every word here being “fact”. Always a pleasure getting into the groove while reading your jazzy jib and jive –

    Reply

  2. Michael. A good balance and blend of jazz music and what you were doing that day. You got across
    your feelings of loneliness, but also how you found your own place, for a “pleasant ending.” Very good for evoking the days feelings!

    Reply

Comment on this article:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

In this Issue

Art by Russell Dupont
Twenty-eight poets contribute 37 poems to the Jerry Jazz Musician Fall Poetry Collection, living proof that the energy and spirit of jazz is alive — and quite well.

Short Fiction

Photo/CC0 Public Doman
Short Fiction Contest-winning story #52 — “Random Blonde,” by Zandra Renwick

Interview

photo by Michael Lionstar
In a wide-ranging interview, Nate Chinen, former New York Times jazz critic and currently the director of editorial content for WBGO (Jazz) Radio, talks about his book Playing Changes: Jazz for the New Century,, described by Herbie Hancock as a “fascinating read” that shows Chinen’s “firm support of the music

Essay

photo of Esbjorn Svensson Trio/Pkobel/Creative Commons
“The Trio That Should Have Reshaped Jazz” — an essay by Scott Archer Jones

Photography

Veryl Oakland’s “Jazz in Available Light” — photos (and stories) of Mal Waldron, Jackie McLean and Joe Henderson

“What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?”

"What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?"
Dianne Reeves, Nate Chinen, Gary Giddins, Michael Cuscuna, Eliane Elias and Ashley Kahn are among the 12 writers, musicians, and music executives who list and write about their favorite Blue Note albums

Pressed for All Time

"Jazz Samba"/Verve Records
In this edition, excerpted from Michael Jarrett's Pressed For All Time, legendary producer Creed Taylor remembers the 1962 Stan Getz recording, Jazz Samba

Interview

Photographer Carol Friedman
In an entertaining conversation that also features a large volume of her famous photography, Carol Friedman discusses her lifelong work of distinction in the world of jazz photography

Art

"Dreaming of Bird at Billy Bergs" - by Charles Ingham
“Charles Ingham’s Jazz Narratives” — a continuing series

Humor

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress
"Every Soul is a Circus," by Dig Wayne

Interview

photo by Francis Wolff, courtesy of Mosaic Records
Maxine Gordon, author of Sophisticated Giant: The Life and Legacy of Dexter Gordon, discusses her late husband’s complex, fascinating life.

Poetry

photo from Pixabay
“The Fibonacci Quartet Plays Improv” — a poem by Gerard Furey

Short Fiction

photo/Creative Commons CC0.
Con Chapman, author of Rabbit's Blues: The Life and Music of Johnny Hodges, contributes a humorous short story, "Father Kniest: Jazz Priest"

In the Previous Issue

photo of Sullivan Fortner by Carol Friedman
“The Jazz Photography Issue” features an interview with today’s most eminent jazz portrait photographer Carol Friedman, news from Michael Cuscuna about newly released Francis Wolff photos, as well as archived interviews with William Gottlieb, Herman Leonard, Lee Tanner, a piece on Milt Hinton, a new edition of photos from Veryl Oakland, and much more…

Contributing writers

LEARN HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR WORK

Site Archive