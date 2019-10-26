“Holiday” — a poem by Anggo Genorga

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress

Billie Holiday, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948

Holiday

gee baby

hurt is just

…………………a thought away;

let the blue the color

of your true love’s eyes

…………….as you slow dance

with their departing memory.

hold on to the next song —

that good old feeling

….is out there somewhere

…and when it finds you,

its gonna be liked

what the lady’s last name means.

Anggo Genorga is from the Philippines and works as a manager of a local band called Wonder Woman’s Electric Bra. Recent writings can be found at Horror Sleaze Trash, Devote, Duane’s Poetree, Outlaw Poetry Network, Paper And Ink Zine, Red Flag Poetry, In Between Hangovers, Dubai Poetics, The Odd Magazine and Walking Is Still Honest Poetry Press. Also at Empty Mirror, Mad Swirl, Guide To Kulchur Creative Journal, Silver Birch Press Bukowski Anthology and Verses Typhoon Yolanda, a book for benefit published by Meritage Press and the now defunct The Screech Owl and Dead Snakes.

