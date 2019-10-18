“Birth of the Cool” — a video by Tony Adamo

photo by Mike Marques

Tony Adamo

“The Birth of the Cool” is a fun, personal, and infectious video by the performance poet Tony Adamo. The music supporting Adamo’s rhythmic, excellent poetry — featuring Wayne Delacruz’s blistering Hammond organ and the drums of Mike Clark — is first-rate, and the the film includes a wonderful montage of photos of classic artists and night club scenes.

This is three minutes of heartfelt joy…If you like the tune, you can hear more of Adamo’s work on his album, Was Out Jazz Zone Mad‘.

Check it out!

Click here to read the song’s lyrics

