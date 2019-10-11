.
photo Creative Commons CCO/pxhere.com
Autumn Leaves
Like the song,
“Autumn Leaves,”
thoughts of him
drifted by her windowsill.
As trees turned red and gold,
her days grew longer.
Her red and gold life
scattered in summer kisses
amid wastelands best forgotten.
She remembered
an old winter’s song,
where red and gold prayers
lay ruined in the cold rain.
Her broken season
needed refuge.
The old winter’s song
tightened her lips.
From her once
sunburnt hands,
his letters drifted into the fire—
like autumn leaves,
they turned to red and gold.
Patricia Carragon’s recent publications include Bear Creek Haiku, First Literary Review-East, A Gathering of the Tribes, The Café Review, Muddy River Poetry Review, Poetrybay, and Krytyka Literacka. Her latest books are The Cupcake Chronicles (Poets Wear Prada) and Innocence (Finishing Line Press). Patricia hosts the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. She is an executive editor for Home Planet News Online.
One comments on ““Autumn Leaves” — a poem by Patricia Carragon”
Nice poem., “…amid wastelands best forgotten…” great line! Great song too. You’ll have to do Autumn in New York next.