“Autumn Leaves” — a poem by Patricia Carragon

photo Creative Commons CCO/pxhere.com

Autumn Leaves

Like the song,

“Autumn Leaves,”

thoughts of him

drifted by her windowsill.

As trees turned red and gold,

her days grew longer.

Her red and gold life

scattered in summer kisses

amid wastelands best forgotten.

She remembered

an old winter’s song,

where red and gold prayers

lay ruined in the cold rain.

Her broken season

needed refuge.

The old winter’s song

tightened her lips.

From her once

sunburnt hands,

his letters drifted into the fire—

like autumn leaves,

they turned to red and gold.

___

___

Patricia Carragon’s recent publications include Bear Creek Haiku, First Literary Review-East, A Gathering of the Tribes, The Café Review, Muddy River Poetry Review, Poetrybay, and Krytyka Literacka. Her latest books are The Cupcake Chronicles (Poets Wear Prada) and Innocence (Finishing Line Press). Patricia hosts the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. She is an executive editor for Home Planet News Online.

