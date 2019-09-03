“Zoot’s Sound of Surprise” — a poem by Bob Hecht

..

.

Zoot Sims @ Keystone Korner, San Francisco CA 1983/Photo by Brian McMillen

.

.

Zoot’s Sound of Surprise .

Zoot blew this earth

into a friendlier place—

I can still see,

at the Half Note,

his rough angel face

Playin’ the blues,

straight-up cookers,

ballads, like hymns—

no more soulful sounds

than from John Haley Sims

And such joy on his face,

like he could hardly believe

that through his music

he could both give and receive

Prez was his man

though he listened to Bird,

but Zoot’s voice was his own,

he stood out in the Herd

Whiskey-tinged honey

flew from his horn,

notes pushing forward,

ideas never worn

Once saw him do a dance step

right there on the stand,

his feet graceful and well-placed

the way his notes land

I think Zoot lived

more for sound

than for glory or fame—

still seems unfair

he’s no household name

But like many giants

Zoot knew all those years

that his music wasn’t meant

for just anyone’s ears

Zoot’s gone—

his sound’s on the wind,

a joyous gift from the

big heart he opened

Zoot’s sound of surprise—

that’ll linger awhile,

that’ll light up my eyes

that’ll bring me a smile

that’ll start my feet movin’ to his

.

.

___

.

.

Bob Hecht is a frequent contributor to. Jerry Jazz Musician .with essays and personal jazz stories. His poetry has previously been published in.Modern Haiku,.Bottle Rockets.and.Frogpond. A veteran jazz radio broadcaster, his podcast series, .The Joys of Jazz,. recently won international recognition from the 2019 New York Festivals Radio Awards, and can be heard at thejoysofjazz.com. His poem, “Zoot’s Sound of Surprise,” is featured within his recent podcast episode on Zoot Sims, which can be heard by clicking here

.

.

*

.

.

From 1958, Zoot Sims (with Walter Davis, Art Taylor and Doug Watkins) plays “I’ll Remember April”

.